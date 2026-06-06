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65-Inch TCL QM5K Mini LED TV Deal For $450 Arrives In Time For Father's Day

by Paul LillySaturday, June 06, 2026, 07:53 AM EDT
TCL QM5K QD-Mini LED TV on a wall.
Your dad may have accumulated quite the collection of ties over the years via Father's Day gifts and other occasions, and speaking as a parent myself, he would no doubt happily accept another one this year. However, if you're aiming for a bigger surprise this Father's Day while still remaining fiscally responsible, just as pops taught you to be, then Best Buy's 'deal of the day' on a 65-inch TCL smart TV is the way to go.

TCL's 65-Inch QM5K QD-Mini LED Smart TV Is 50% Off

Arriving in plenty of time for Father's Day is this 65-inch TCL QM5K Series QD-Mini LED Smart TV for $449.99 at Best Buy (50% off, save $450). It's not the first time we've seen this model sell for this low, and it's a fantastic price for a bright and vibrant TV with a bit of gaming chops in this size range.

Let's start with the model designation. You won't find the QM5K on Amazon because, according to the display experts at Rtings, it is exclusive to Best Buy. It's a more budget friendly version of the QM6K with a lower 60Hz native refresh rate, but it's still a good option for gaming. Why is that? If you drop down to 1080p or 1440p, it can hit 144Hz. It also features variable refresh rate (VRR) support and low input lag, both of which are important for gaming.

Other highlights include a 4K quantum dot mini LED panel, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, and Google TV for its smart platform.

Not sold on the 65-inch size? The full range is on sale...

Samsung's 55-Inch S85F Series OLED TV Is 36% Off

Angled render of Samsung's S85F OLED TV.
If you're looking to splurge, stepping up to OLED is the way to go, and it doesn't have to cost you thousands of dollars. Proving as much is this 55-inch Samsung S85F Series OLED TV that's on sale for $897.99 at Amazon (36% off, save $500).

This is the second-lowest price it's ever been. The only time it sold for less was during a brief dip to $849 at the beginning of the year. Since then, it's fluctuated between the current discount and as high as around $1,100.

The S85F is an entry-level OLED model, but if looking at the TV landscape in more general terms (not strictly OLED), it's a premium display with a QD-OLED panel sporting a native 120Hz refresh rate at 4K. It also features full bandwidth HDMI 2.1 connectivity, VRR support, and low input lag, making it another solid pick for gaming.

My only real gripe is that Samsung refuses to pay royalties to support Dolby Vision, though you do still get HDR support via HDR10+ and HLG.

Like the TCL display above, more size options are available and on sale for the S85...
Tags:  deals, TV, Television, tcl, mini led
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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