65-Inch TCL QM5K Mini LED TV Deal For $450 Arrives In Time For Father's Day





Your dad may have accumulated quite the collection of ties over the years via Father's Day gifts and other occasions, and speaking as a parent myself, he would no doubt happily accept another one this year. However, if you're aiming for a bigger surprise this Father's Day while still remaining fiscally responsible, just as pops taught you to be, then Best Buy's 'deal of the day' on a 65-inch TCL smart TV is the way to go.

TCL's 65-Inch QM5K QD-Mini LED Smart TV Is 50% Off

65-inch TCL QM5K Series QD-Mini LED Smart TV for $449.99 at Best Buy (50% off, save $450). It's not the first time we've seen this model sell for this low, and it's a fantastic price for a bright and vibrant TV with a bit of gaming chops in this size range. Arriving in plenty of time for Father's Day is thisfor. It's not the first time we've seen this model sell for this low, and it's a fantastic price for a bright and vibrant TV with a bit of gaming chops in this size range.





Let's start with the model designation. You won't find the QM5K on Amazon because, according to the display experts at Rtings , it is exclusive to Best Buy. It's a more budget friendly version of the QM6K with a lower 60Hz native refresh rate, but it's still a good option for gaming. Why is that? If you drop down to 1080p or 1440p, it can hit 144Hz. It also features variable refresh rate (VRR) support and low input lag, both of which are important for gaming.





Other highlights include a 4K quantum dot mini LED panel, support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+ formats, and Google TV for its smart platform.





Not sold on the 65-inch size? The full range is on sale...