Apple’s Glowtime Event Starts Soon, What To Expect From iPhone 16 To Airpods 4
The event itself will include a keynote by Apple CEO Tim Cook, if past events are any indication, with plenty of pre-filmed content for whatever the tech giant ends up announcing. Apple choosing “Glowtime” as the event name most likely has to do with the upcoming launch of iOS 18, and how the Siri AI assistant behaves when asked a question -- with iOS 18 the phone illuminates around the edges. While it is no secret that Apple will launch its iPhone 16 lineup of smartphones later today, the rumor mill has been a bit undecided on what else the company might have up its sleeve.
The star of the show, the iPhone 16 family of smartphones, has had its share of leaks and rumors leading up to the event. One new feature that has been a constant, however, is a dedicated Action button (possibly a touch sensitive camera button) on all versions, rather than limiting it to the Pro models as with the iPhone 15. Other changes could include slimmer bezels on the Pro line, battery life improvements, new color variants, and, of course, a new A18 Bionic processor.
Another device expected to be announced is the Apple Watch Series 10. The big draw this year seems to be the addition of a sleep apnea detection app, which could help detect the disorder, or help those who have already been diagnosed keep track of their sleep patterns. For those hoping the blood pressure feature would be making its way to the Apple Watch, word is it has been delayed and is not expected to be added this year. Other possible changes to Apple’s smartwatch could be larger screens and slimmer bezels. There is a possibility, however, that a newer version of the Apple Watch Ultra 2 is not in the cards this go round.
For the Apple audio junkies, Apple is expected to announce a new pair of entry-level AirPods 4, and possibly a new version of the AirPods Pro (but less likely). Those who have been waiting on an updated version of the highly popular AirPods Max headset may be in for a treat, however, as it has been rumored Apple plans on finally launching a successor the high-end headset with adaptive audio and USB-C.
Finally, Apple is also expected to share more information on iOS 18, and its Apple Intelligence AI related features. Many have speculated that the first public version of the new OS will launch alongside the iPhone 16. However, it is still not clear as to how much Apple Intelligence will be included. One example is that is has been purported Apple will likely not include image generation, such as Image Playground and Genmojis, in the first round of Apple Intelligence to the public.
Apple’s Glowtime event is scheduled to begin at 10am PST (1pm EDT). Coverage can viewed via the video link above, or on Apple’s website.