Apple iOS 18: Release Date, Features And Which iPhones Are Compatible
The release version of iOS 18 will come out on September 16th, but Apple is holding its yearly iPhone release event on September 9th at 10 AM PT time. Expected to launch its iPhone 16 models, these will come packed with iOS 18 out of the box.
If you do not plan on purchasing a new iPhone, there are a few things to know about hardware compatibility for older devices and iOS 18. First, Apple Intelligence, the highly anticipated AI feature set, will only work on newer 2023 iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max devices. This feature set is part of iOS 18.1 beta, and its features will only slowly be released into the main iOS 18 branch of updates.
Secondly, iOS 18 without Apple Intelligence will support many older iPhones, but with some limits. If your phone worked with iOS 17, it should likely work with the iOS 18 update. iPhones stretching back to models such as the iPhone SE 2nd generation, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 Pro should all work.
Siri should also get more improvements with its voice capabilities, which has long been lacking compared to competitors. Another big area of focus for features with Apple Intelligence will have to do with communication and writing. For example, you can now write a text and then have Apple Intelligence change its tone, or summarize it. You can also have e-mails and text messages summarized with AI, giving you a snapshot glance at information quickly.
A new AI Clean Up feature was just recently added to iOS 18.1 beta, allowing you to remove objects in photos much like Google Magic Eraser.
Owners of older iPhones who will not have access to Apple Intelligence still have a bevy of features to look forward to in iOS 18. For example, there is a new streamlined Passwords app, plus an overall improved iMessages experience. The Photos app has also been revamped, which may take some getting used to for users familiar with the older layout.
Personalization of the Home Screen and its layout is also a new feature, allowing for more personalization on devices akin to what has been already available on Android. The ability to mirror your iPhone on macOS is also a new feature, for those who want to keep up to date on notifications without using the physical device.
The iOS 18 update will be a free update from Apple, and should contain other performance improvements. Those wishing to have access to the latest features will likely want to spring for a 2023 or newer iPhone, where Apple Intelligence becomes an option.