Apple iOS 18: Release Date, Features And Which iPhones Are Compatible

Apple is bringing iOS 18 with some major changes, primarily leading with its Apple Intelligence. Built as an on-device AI model, this will allow iPhone users to experience the AI hype with some useful daily additions. For example, those with newer iPhones and iOS 18.1 beta can already see the updated Siri, which has a gorgeous glow up effect when summoned.Siri should also get more improvements with its voice capabilities, which has long been lacking compared to competitors. Another big area of focus for features with Apple Intelligence will have to do with communication and writing. For example, you can now write a text and then have Apple Intelligence change its tone, or summarize it. You can also have e-mails and text messages summarized with AI, giving you a snapshot glance at information quickly.A new AI Clean Up feature was just recently added to iOS 18.1 beta, allowing you to remove objects in photos much like Google Magic Eraser.Owners of older iPhones who will not have access to Apple Intelligence still have a bevy of features to look forward to in iOS 18. For example, there is a new streamlined Passwords app, plus an overall improved iMessages experience. The Photos app has also been revamped, which may take some getting used to for users familiar with the older layout.Personalization of the Home Screen and its layout is also a new feature, allowing for more personalization on devices akin to what has been already available on Android. The ability to mirror your iPhone on macOS is also a new feature, for those who want to keep up to date on notifications without using the physical device.The iOS 18 update will be a free update from Apple, and should contain other performance improvements. Those wishing to have access to the latest features will likely want to spring for a 2023 or newer iPhone, where Apple Intelligence becomes an option.