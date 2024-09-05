CATEGORIES
home News

Apple iOS 18: Release Date, Features And Which iPhones Are Compatible

by Thiago TrevisanThursday, September 05, 2024, 10:03 AM EDT
apple
The fall is when Apple finally releases its major software update for iPhones the world over. This fall is no exception, with iOS 18 coming along with Apple Intelligence. The iOS 18 developer and public betas have been in the wild for the last several months, with a special iOS 18.1 developer beta aimed at Apple Intelligence updates.

The release version of iOS 18 will come out on September 16th, but Apple is holding its yearly iPhone release event on September 9th at 10 AM PT time. Expected to launch its iPhone 16 models, these will come packed with iOS 18 out of the box. 

If you do not plan on purchasing a new iPhone, there are a few things to know about hardware compatibility for older devices and iOS 18. First, Apple Intelligence, the highly anticipated AI feature set, will only work on newer 2023 iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max devices. This feature set is part of iOS 18.1 beta, and its features will only slowly be released into the main iOS 18 branch of updates. 

Secondly, iOS 18 without Apple Intelligence will support many older iPhones, but with some limits. If your phone worked with iOS 17, it should likely work with the iOS 18 update. iPhones stretching back to models such as the iPhone SE 2nd generation, iPhone XR, and iPhone 11 Pro should all work. 

apple intelligence

Apple is bringing iOS 18 with some major changes, primarily leading with its Apple Intelligence. Built as an on-device AI model, this will allow iPhone users to experience the AI hype with some useful daily additions. For example, those with newer iPhones and iOS 18.1 beta can already see the updated Siri, which has a gorgeous glow up effect when summoned. 

Siri should also get more improvements with its voice capabilities, which has long been lacking compared to competitors. Another big area of focus for features with Apple Intelligence will have to do with communication and writing. For example, you can now write a text and then have Apple Intelligence change its tone, or summarize it. You can also have e-mails and text messages summarized with AI, giving you a snapshot glance at information quickly. 

A new AI Clean Up feature was just recently added to iOS 18.1 beta, allowing you to remove objects in photos much like Google Magic Eraser. 

Owners of older iPhones who will not have access to Apple Intelligence still have a bevy of features to look forward to in iOS 18. For example, there is a new streamlined Passwords app, plus an overall improved iMessages experience. The Photos app has also been revamped, which may take some getting used to for users familiar with the older layout. 

Personalization of the Home Screen and its layout is also a new feature, allowing for more personalization on devices akin to what has been already available on Android. The ability to mirror your iPhone on macOS is also a new feature, for those who want to keep up to date on notifications without using the physical device. 

The iOS 18 update will be a free update from Apple, and should contain other performance improvements. Those wishing to have access to the latest features will likely want to spring for a 2023 or newer iPhone, where Apple Intelligence becomes an option. 
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL), ios 18
TOP CONVERSATIONS
You Next Copilot PC Platform
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment