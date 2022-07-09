CATEGORIES
Apple TV 4K Slashed To $150, Fire TV Cube Just $60, Fire 7 Tablet $30 In Early Prime Day Deals

by Lane BabuderSaturday, July 09, 2022, 03:39 PM EDT
apple tv kit
Prime day is almost upon us, but that does not mean you have to wait for it to be here for some amazing tech deals. There are already some great deals out there at the moment, especially on some popular streaming devices.

Apple TV provides a plethora of online media streaming options, including access to services such as Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, of course, the Apple TV service, among many others. This is one of the simplest streaming devices to use and set up, and at 16% off, we think $150 is a great deal. The device also integrates with Siri and Apple HomeKit if you're so inclined.

fire cube redo

There are many more budget friendly options out there too, like the 4K Capable Amazon Fire TV Cube. Normally priced at $119, this product has a massive 50% discount making it only $60. In terms of 4K capable set-top boxes, with a plethora of support for leading providers, this thing is a steal. As an Amazon device, the Fire TV Cube integrates with Alexa and can also be used to play games or leverage some of the same skills other Alexa-based products can.

Perhaps you don't want to be tied to your TV or home entertainment system and want to enjoy your media on the go. That's where a Fire 7 Tablet comes in. It, much like its set-top sibling above, supports many streaming services, in addition to audio, books and news. This is one of Amazon's more popular products, and is only $30 right now, thanks to a steep 40% discount.

Of course, these products are not the only ones on sale, check out these additional discounted products below:
