Apple Settles iPhone Lawsuit Over Misleading AI Claims for $250M and You Could Get a Cut
The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Apple’s “advertising campaign surrounding its new generation of iPhones promised to deliver an enhanced Siri personal digital assistant, allegedly misleading millions of consumers into purchasing its device.”
This is in reference to the sweeping set of Siri features that were shown during the WWDC 2024 presentation, where the personal assistant would be able to have awareness of a device’s screen, retain personal context and much more. Apple has only been able to get some of this right with the release of iOS 26 but wasn’t anywhere near the mark when new iPhones started to ship to customers in the fall of 2024.
Customers who bought specific iPhone models between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025 will be eligible for compensation ranging from $25 to $95 depending on how many sign up for a claim. Eligible iPhone models include the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, in addition to all models of iPhone 16. Affected customers should receive an e-mail or a letter in the mail informing them of the settlement.
For now, there’s no way for potential class members to submit a claim. However, the legal team that filed the suit says that “in a few weeks, the link to the settlement administrator website will be available.” Moreover, this website will have information regarding the settlement and include a phone number where affected customers can call if they have any questions.