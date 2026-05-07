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Apple Settles iPhone Lawsuit Over Misleading AI Claims for $250M and You Could Get a Cut

by Alan VelascoThursday, May 07, 2026, 02:10 PM EDT
apple siri lawsuit settlement hero
When Apple Intelligence debuted back at the 2024 Worldwide Developer’s Conference, the company claimed it would provide a vastly more useful Siri digital assistant, which was something Apple pushed hard to promote the iPhone at the time. However, these AI efforts simply haven’t come close to matching the original promises, leading to a class action lawsuit that Apple has now settled for $250 million.

The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, alleges that Apple’s “advertising campaign surrounding its new generation of iPhones promised to deliver an enhanced Siri personal digital assistant, allegedly misleading millions of consumers into purchasing its device.”

apple siri lawsuit settlement body

This is in reference to the sweeping set of Siri features that were shown during the WWDC 2024 presentation, where the personal assistant would be able to have awareness of a device’s screen, retain personal context and much more. Apple has only been able to get some of this right with the release of iOS 26 but wasn’t anywhere near the mark when new iPhones started to ship to customers in the fall of 2024.

Customers who bought specific iPhone models between June 10, 2024 and March 29, 2025 will be eligible for compensation ranging from $25 to $95 depending on how many sign up for a claim. Eligible iPhone models include the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, in addition to all models of iPhone 16. Affected customers should receive an e-mail or a letter in the mail informing them of the settlement.

For now, there’s no way for potential class members to submit a claim. However, the legal team that filed the suit says that “in a few weeks, the link to the settlement administrator website will be available.” Moreover, this website will have information regarding the settlement and include a phone number where affected customers can call if they have any questions.
Tags:  Apple, iPhone, Siri, (NASDAQ:AAPL), apple-intelligence
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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