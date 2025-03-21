CATEGORIES
Apple Hit With Lawsuit Accusing It Of Falsely Advertising Apple Intelligence

by Victor Awogbemila Friday, March 21, 2025, 12:45 PM EDT
Apple is in the sights of a lawsuit that accuses it of falsely promoting its Apple Intelligence features to drive more sales of its products. The aggrieved individuals claim that Apple has failed to realize its promises about its intelligence features, and that those who have bought Apple's devices based on the promises should be compensated.

The suit comes on the back of last year's announcement and advertisement by Apple, where it promised to integrate a host of AI-powered features, such as a smarter Siri and enhanced writing on its devices. According to the suit filed at a U.S. District Court in San Jose on Wednesday, the plaintiffs are seeking a class action certification and damages on behalf of those who bought Apple Intelligence-capable iPhones and other devices following its advertisement of the AI-enabled features.

The lawsuit alleges that Apple's promise of AI-driven intelligence features was deceitful because those features remain limited or non-existent on their devices. The plaintiffs further allege that Apple made various advertisements based on false representations of these features which then lured users into buying those devices.

Apple's recent admission that these features will not be ready until sometime next year clearly raised concerns that the smartphone company was at least opaque (or at worst, dishonest) with its development strategies. These setbacks stand in contrast to other tech companies such as Google which has continuously unveiled advanced AI features in its products and services.

Notably, Axios points out that this suit was filed by a law firm that has a history of bringing suits against other tech companies (including Google and OpenAI). For its part, Apple has not turned in its response yet, so it's not clear what Cupertino's stance will be. We'd put down good money that it will explore a settlement to end the suit, though.
