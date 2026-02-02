Apple Revamps Online Store With Custom Macs—But You Can Save Elsewhere





Apple is taking a partial page from bulk OEM system builders and boutique PC outfits by now offering a similar part-by-part configuration process, rather than the old way of serving up a selection of preconfigured models. The component options haven't changed, but the way you go about piecing together a Mac feels a little more personal and fleshed out than before. The caveat is that you still don't get a break with pricing (more on that in a moment).





The revamp applies to nearly all of Apple's Mac systems new and old(er), including its M4 MacBook Air and M5 MacBook Pro laptops, Mac mini, Mac Studio, and iMac. Curiously, Apple has chosen not to update its iPad models with the same retooled configuration process, though it could be in the works.





Before now, if you went to Apple's website to purchase a Mac, you'd be presented with several preconfigured options starting with the base model. From there, you could choose from a selection of upgraded configurations with more memory and storage, among other options, at higher price points. In some cases, upgrading one part meant an automatic upgrade to another part of the system. For example, the top RAM and storage options are often tied to the burlier versions of whichever M-series processor applies to a certain system.









That part is not changing. Looking at the 14-inch MacBook Pro, if you select the base M5 chip with a 10-core CPU and 10-core GPU, you're still limited to 16GB, 24GB, or 32GB of unified memory. If you select any of the higher RAM options—36GB, 48GB, 64GB, or 128GB—a popup message will alert you that "your selection requires a change to your configuration." In this example, that change would be to a higher-end M5 variant with a 14-core CPU and 32-core GPU. You're also automatically upgraded to 1TB of storage (up from 512GB) and a 96W USB-C power adapter (up from 70W).





None of those options are free upgrades, of course. The base model with 32GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage runs $1,999. Upgrading to 128GB of RAM pushes the price to $3,199 because of the other mandatory upgrades that come with it.





What this means is that Apple's revamp is superficial. That's not a bad thing in my opinion—I like the way the options are laid out now. However, you're still better off shopping around. Apple doesn't typically offer discounts on its website (except for refurbished products), but elsewhere, Macs are almost always on sale.