Apple Unveils MacBook Air With M4 Starting At $999 And A Big Mac Studio Upgrade

MacBook Air Goes M4

As has been the case previously, the MacBook Air comes in two flavors - 13-inch and 15-inch, both with 60Hz high-resolution displays with the infuriating notch that has been prevalent on nearly all MacBooks since 2021. The 13-inch model starts at $999, which up until yesterday was the price of the M2 MacBook Air that's been hanging around since 2022. That model did get a mid-cycle bump to 16GB last fall, but this is a pretty substantial increase in performance, all things considered.





The 15-inch model, which only came with the M3 CPU yesterday, retains its $1,199 starting price, and also gets the full-fat version of the M4 with 10 CPU cores and 10 GPU cores. It also has the same 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The M4 MacBook Air supports dual external monitors along with its internal display

Apple Remembers it Still Sells the Mac Studio

The Mac studio supports up to five displays, assuming they're all under 8K, then it's just three.





New Macs Up for Preorder