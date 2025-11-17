CATEGORIES
Apple Prepares Massive iPhone Overhaul With New Designs & Features

by Alan VelascoMonday, November 17, 2025, 02:53 PM EDT
The iPhone Air may be struggling to move the needle sales wise, but that isn’t stopping Apple from pushing forward in its efforts to revamp its iPhone lineup. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the company is still planning on releasing a foldable model next year and debut a high-end model in 2027.

The foldable iPhone will go up against similar offerings from Samsung and Google. Although, Apple will hope to have the upper hand thanks to the work that it put into designing a display that minimizes the crease that’s part and parcel of foldable devices. Fans who’ve been anticipating this model should prepare for a high price, though, because the display Apple is aiming for isn't cheap to produce.

apple iphone designs overhaul body

The trifecta of new models will be complete once 2027 rolls around with the release of a new high-end device. However, it’s unclear if it will be a continuation of the Pro line of phones or something else entirely. The two big features will be a screen that uses curved glass and a front facing camera that will be hidden beneath the display. It would likely mark the beginning of the end for the iPhone’s recognizable notch and Dynamic Island design.

New hardware designs aren’t the only changes in store, as Apple will be spreading out when it releases its new devices, instead of the fall blitz that has been the norm these last few years. Flagship products such as the iPhone Pro will continue to come out in the fall, while the more affordable iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e will be released in the Spring.

It’s surprising that the iPhone Air has gotten such a lukewarm response because it’s a great design, but Apple has no choice but to continue introducing these new models to continue to meet or exceed the pace of innovation with its competitors.
Tags:  Mobile, Apple, iPhone, (NASDAQ:AAPL)
