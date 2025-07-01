Apple Mulls Huge Siri Shakeup By Tapping Anthropic Or OpenAI To Power AI Assistant
OpenAI and Anthropic are the two third-party AI providers Apple is currently in discussions with to try and make Siri a viable alternative to Android based assistants. Part of these discussions include having the two companies tailor their models so that it’s possible to run them on Apple’s cloud infrastructure for testing. Though these discussions are still in the early stages.
Surprisingly, executives at the company are leaning towards using Anthropic’s Claude is rumors hold true. Even though Apple currently integrates ChatGPT across its entire product lineup, which gives users help with tasks such as composing messages, it appears as if internal testing leaned towards Claude being a better choice for Siri.
Despite exploring different options for improving Siri, it doesn’t seem as if Apple is quite ready to throw in the towel on its own solution. An internal project with the codename LLM Siri continues full steam ahead. The company hopes that it can become good enough to power the digital assistant in a few years, so that the use of an externally developed AI is only a temporary solution.
Finding the right partner for this endeavor isn’t the only problem Apple has to solve. Many people don’t trust companies like OpenAI, which could cause problems with a user base that is supremely privacy conscious. The company will need to be fully transparent and clear with its intentions to ensure that personal data will be protected while using a third party AI.