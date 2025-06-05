Apple May Add Camera Controls, Sleep Detection And More Tricks To Your AirPods
Perhaps one of the most anticipated (and requested) additions is Camera Control. With this, users can snap a photo or start a video recording on their iPhone or iPad with a simple tap on the AirPods stem. This harkens back to the convenience of wired EarPods and could unlock new possibilities for quick, discreet photography or hands-free vlogging.
Another rumored feature is Sleep Detection with audio auto-pause. Many users fall asleep listening to podcasts or music. With this new capability, AirPods could automatically detect when you doze off and pause playback, saving battery and ensuring you don't miss out on content. While it's unclear if this feature will work independently or require integration with Apple Fitness and/or an Apple Watch's existing sleep tracking, it represents a fresh approach on sleep and wellness..
iOS 26 is expected to bring other refinements to the AirPods ecosystem as well. Expanded Head Gestures are on the horizon, building upon existing controls for answering calls and dismissing notifications. These new gestures could allow for more nuanced interactions, such as adjusting the volume during Conversation Awareness mode simply by nodding your head.
For content creators and everyday users alike, a new Studio Quality Microphone Mode is also rumored, leveraging the advanced audio processing capabilities seen in the iPhone 16's Audio Mix feature. On paper, this could dramatically improve the clarity and richness of audio captured through AirPods, making them a more viable tool for recording voiceovers, interviews, or even casual social media content.
Finally, Apple is reportedly addressing a pain point in educational or shared environments with Wider Classroom Support. This feature aims to streamline the process of connecting multiple AirPods to a single shared iPad, reducing friction and making collaborative learning or shared media consumption much smoother.