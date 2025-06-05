CATEGORIES
home News

Apple May Add Camera Controls, Sleep Detection And More Tricks To Your AirPods

by Aaron LeongThursday, June 05, 2025, 02:16 PM EDT
hero airpods run
As Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) approaches,rumors suggest significant new capabilities are headed for AirPods with the release of iOS 26. Ranging from enhanced hands-free control to potential camera integration and smart sleep features, these updates could transform how users interact with one of the most popular sets of earbuds on the planet.

Perhaps one of the most anticipated (and requested) additions is Camera Control. With this, users can snap a photo or start a video recording on their iPhone or iPad with a simple tap on the AirPods stem. This harkens back to the convenience of wired EarPods and could unlock new possibilities for quick, discreet photography or hands-free vlogging.

Another rumored feature is Sleep Detection with audio auto-pause. Many users fall asleep listening to podcasts or music. With this new capability, AirPods could automatically detect when you doze off and pause playback, saving battery and ensuring you don't miss out on content. While it's unclear if this feature will work independently or require integration with Apple Fitness and/or an Apple Watch's existing sleep tracking, it represents a fresh approach on sleep and wellness..

airpods touch1

iOS 26 is expected to bring other refinements to the AirPods ecosystem as well. Expanded Head Gestures are on the horizon, building upon existing controls for answering calls and dismissing notifications. These new gestures could allow for more nuanced interactions, such as adjusting the volume during Conversation Awareness mode simply by nodding your head.

For content creators and everyday users alike, a new Studio Quality Microphone Mode is also rumored, leveraging the advanced audio processing capabilities seen in the iPhone 16's Audio Mix feature. On paper, this could dramatically improve the clarity and richness of audio captured through AirPods, making them a more viable tool for recording voiceovers, interviews, or even casual social media content.

Finally, Apple is reportedly addressing a pain point in educational or shared environments with Wider Classroom Support. This feature aims to streamline the process of connecting multiple AirPods to a single shared iPad, reducing friction and making collaborative learning or shared media consumption much smoother.

All that said, however, we may or may not see these features debut at WWDC25 on June 9, but having new features integrated into "older" AirPods is welcomed development nonetheless.
Tags:  (NASDAQ:AAPL), airpods, airpods-pro, wwdc2025
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment