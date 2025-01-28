Apple Finally Explains Super Easy Way To Update Your AirPods Firmware

Like Apple's various other hardware offerings, its AirPods (including its newest AirPods 4
) receive periodic updates to introduce new features and squash the occasional bug. Unlike devices like the iPhone and iPad, however, Apple hadn't offered guidance on how exactly this is done on the AirPods. Until now, that is—in an updated support page, Apple lays out the steps to initiate a semi-manual firmware upgrade.
We say "semi-manual" because it's a different process than it is for Apple's many other devices. If you want to update the software on your iPhone or iPad, for example, you would go to Settings > General > Software Update. This is the same place where you can toggle both automatic and beta updates, but heading to that settings page will also show you if there's an available update that has not yet been installed, and give you the option of applying it right away.
How To Update Your Apple AirPods Firmware
The process is a little different for AirPods. There's no dedicated settings page or obvious way to facilitate a firmware upgrade. AirPods owners had to simply wait around and hope that if there is a firmware update available, it would be installed automatically at some point.
Now, however, Apple has shared how AirPods owners can get the process going. Here are the steps as laid out in the support document...
- Make sure that your AirPods are in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi.
- Put your AirPods in their charging case and close the lid.
- Plug the charging cable into your charging case, then plug the other end of the cable into a USB charger or port.
- Keep the lid of the charging case closed, and wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update.
- Open the lid of the charging case to reconnect your AirPods to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
- Check the firmware version again.
This still isn't as straightforward as hitting an 'update' button, but at least you can fast-track a firmware update if you know one is available.
When you get to step 6, you can check the firmware version on your iPhone by heading to Settings > Bluetooth and then tapping the circled 'i' next to your AirPods. You'll see the firmware version listed in the About section next to Version (you may need to scroll down).
As an added wrinkle, Apple suggests resetting your AirPods if you can't get the firmware to update, with a separate list of instructions
(the final step varies, depending on which AirPods model you have).
How To Update Your AirPods Max Firmware
What about the AirPods Max? The process is similar; here are the steps...
- Make sure that your AirPods Max are in Bluetooth range of your iPhone, iPad, or Mac that's connected to Wi-Fi.
-
Plug the charging cable into the bottom-right earphone, then plug the other end of the cable into a USB charger or port.
- Wait at least 30 minutes for the firmware to update.
- Reconnect your AirPods Max to your iPhone, iPad, or Mac.
- Check the firmware version again.
There's really nothing to it, we just wish there was a more obvious way of applying an update like there is for practically every other Apple hardware device.
Related, several of Apple's AirPods products can be found at discounted prices, as is usually the case. Here's a look...