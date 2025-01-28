Apple Finally Explains Super Easy Way To Update Your AirPods Firmware





Like Apple's various other hardware offerings, its AirPods (including its newest AirPods 4 ) receive periodic updates to introduce new features and squash the occasional bug. Unlike devices like the iPhone and iPad, however, Apple hadn't offered guidance on how exactly this is done on the AirPods. Until now, that is—in an updated support page, Apple lays out the steps to initiate a semi-manual firmware upgrade.





We say "semi-manual" because it's a different process than it is for Apple's many other devices. If you want to update the software on your iPhone or iPad, for example, you would go to Settings > General > Software Update. This is the same place where you can toggle both automatic and beta updates, but heading to that settings page will also show you if there's an available update that has not yet been installed, and give you the option of applying it right away.

How To Update Your Apple AirPods Firmware





The process is a little different for AirPods. There's no dedicated settings page or obvious way to facilitate a firmware upgrade. AirPods owners had to simply wait around and hope that if there is a firmware update available, it would be installed automatically at some point.





Now, however, Apple has shared how AirPods owners can get the process going. Here are the steps as laid out in the support document...

