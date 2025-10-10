Apple Will Make You A Multi-Millionaire If You Find Just One Of These Security Flaws





Listen here, Mac. If you want to be wealthy, you can work hard, grind your whole life, and make wise investments that you hope will pay off in time for retirement, or get lucky and pick a set of winning lottery numbers. Barring those avenues, legal options that won't land you in prison start to dwindle, though there is another avenue to raking in millions of dollars. Uncover an Apple security flaw and take advantage of the company's vastly upgraded bug bounty payouts.









It has to be a doozy, though. Apple's biggest payout applies to zero-click chain flaws, which are remote attacks exploit software vulnerabilities without any user interaction, making them especially malicious and dangerous.





"This is an unprecedented amount in the industry and the largest payout offered by any bounty program we’re aware of—and our bonus system, providing additional rewards for Lockdown Mode bypasses and vulnerabilities discovered in beta software, can more than double this reward, with a maximum payout in excess of $5 million," Apple states.





Apple's biggest bug bounty award reflects just how rare and potentially dangerous those kinds of security flaws are on its ecosystem. According to Apple, the only system-level iOS attacks it's seen in the wild have come from "extremely sophisticated" mercenary spyware that typically cost millions of dollars to develop. These types of attacks are also usually focused on a small number of targeted victims.





"Enforcement make such attacks drastically more expensive and difficult to develop, we recognize that the most advanced adversaries will continue to evolve their techniques. As a result, we’re adapting Apple Security Bounty to encourage highly advanced research on our most critical attack surfaces despite the increased difficulty, and to provide insights that support our mission to protect users of over 2.35 billion active Apple devices worldwide," Apple says.













The top payout is not the only type of security flaw that is getting a big increase. Apple doubled and even quadrupled payouts on these other types of attacks...