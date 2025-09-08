$1,000 Bug Bounty Offered To Fix GeForce RTX 5090 And RTX Pro 6000 Reset Issue
CloudRift.AI posted a $1000 bug bounty on their blog a couple of days ago, asking the Internet at large for help with an NVIDIA reset bug impacting the RTX 5090 and RTX Pro 6000 Series GPUs. Then, prominent AI venture TinyCorp signal boosted this bug bounty on Twitter, magnifying this story in eyes of the general public. This also resulted in several more parties reporting similar issues with their high-end Blackwell GPUs, with the reset bug proving particularly problematic for virtualization and AI workloads. Considering how both of these high-end GPUs, especially the enterprise-targeted RTX Pro 6000, are marketed explicitly for workloads like these and common pricing for latter puts it in the ballpark if $10,000 USD, this is a fairly severe issue for such high-end, expensive hardware.
The issue identified by CloudRift.AI points toward these GPUs becoming "completely unresponsive— usually after a few days of VM usage or at seemingly random times during startup/shutdown", with older NVIDIA GPUs proving more reliable or not impacted by this issue at all. It seems, then, that this reset bug is exclusive to NVIDIA's newest, cutting-edge Blackwell architecture, and it could serve to reduce adoption of these graphics cards favor of older, more reliable models.
Considering the premium pricing of Blackwell GPUs in general, even for consumers, it's not ideal when community members are being called upon to fix severe bugs. While a $1000 bug bounty may certainly be nice for whoever finds it, or even career-defining if they take CloudRift's offer to interview whoever can help them fix it, a problem this severe should really be getting fixed by NVIDIA before anybody else. The fact that this issue has already been known for a full month doesn't bode well for NVIDIA's QA efforts, especially if it turns out to be the result of a hardware defect, as some have speculated.
CloudRift's full blog post illuminates some relevant logs and provides contact information for anyone who is interested in claiming the $1000 bounty. Hopefully, for users most impacted by this issue, the fix is found sooner rather than later, whether by a bug bounty hunter or NVIDIA itself.