Apple M4 MacBook Air Slashed To Lowest Price Ever Following M5 Launch





Savvy shoppers know that a surefire strategy to save some coin in the land of tech is to wait for a new generation product to emerge, and then pounce on the inevitable discount offered on the item it's replacing. Now is one of those opportune times. Apple's new M5 MacBook Air is barely two weeks old, and you can find the still-capable M4 model selling for an all-time low price.

Apple's 15.3-Inch M4 MacBook Air Is On Sale For 21% Off

Apple's 15.3-inch M4 MacBook Air for $949 at Amazon (21% off, save $250) right now. It's hit that price point before, though only a few times, one of which was during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event. This is the first time it's fallen back down to $949 so far in 2026. You can scoreforright now. It's hit that price point before, though only a few times, one of which was during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event. This is the first time it's fallen back down to $949 so far in 2026.





The model that's on sale is the baseline configuration with 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB solid state drive (SSD). Beyond the M5 chip in the newer model, Apple also doubled the amount of entry-level storage to 512GB, so that is something to consider. However, the 15.3-inch M5 MacBook Air is priced at $1,249.99 at Amazon , so there is a $300 price difference between the two models.





Apple's M4 chip is still a solid slice of silicon. It features a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores), 10-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine with Apple Intelligence support. That's the same number of cores on the M5 model, though Apple shifted to 4 super cores and 6 efficiency cores on the newer design. The M5 model also touts a bit more memory bandwidth at 153GB/s versus 120GB/s.





For the money, though, the M4 MacBook Air is a really nice laptop.





Here are some other discounted options...