Apple M4 MacBook Air Slashed To Lowest Price Ever Following M5 Launch

Savvy shoppers know that a surefire strategy to save some coin in the land of tech is to wait for a new generation product to emerge, and then pounce on the inevitable discount offered on the item it's replacing. Now is one of those opportune times. Apple's new M5 MacBook Air
is barely two weeks old, and you can find the still-capable M4 model selling for an all-time low price.
Apple's 15.3-Inch M4 MacBook Air Is On Sale For 21% Off
You can score Apple's 15.3-inch M4 MacBook Air
for $949 at Amazon (21% off, save $250)
right now. It's hit that price point before, though only a few times, one of which was during last year's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales event. This is the first time it's fallen back down to $949 so far in 2026.
The model that's on sale is the baseline configuration with 16GB of unified memory and a 256GB solid state drive (SSD). Beyond the M5 chip in the newer model, Apple also doubled the amount of entry-level storage to 512GB, so that is something to consider. However, the 15.3-inch M5 MacBook Air is priced at $1,249.99 at Amazon
, so there is a $300 price difference between the two models.
Apple's M4 chip is still a solid slice of silicon. It features a 10-core CPU (4 performance cores and 6 efficiency cores), 10-core GPU, and 16-core neural engine with Apple Intelligence support. That's the same number of cores on the M5 model, though Apple shifted to 4 super cores and 6 efficiency cores on the newer design. The M5 model also touts a bit more memory bandwidth at 153GB/s versus 120GB/s.
For the money, though, the M4 MacBook Air is a really nice laptop.
Here are some other discounted options...
Apple's MacBook Neo Is An Option For Budget Buyers
What about the new MacBook Neo
? Technically, you can get it below MSRP with the budget laptop priced at $595 on Amazon
, though that's just $5 off Apple's full list price.
The MacBook Neo is an intriguing option. It's built around Apple's A18 Pro chip, which is what powers the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, and it has just 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage (for the entry-level config). So there are definitely some compromises.
Even so, the MacBook Neo is racking up generally positive reviews. It's proving to be surprisingly capable as a general purpose workhorse (and also surprisingly DIY-repair friendly
for an Apple product), and some have even found it up to the task of editing large images and 4K video. If you have 11 minutes to spare, we recommend checking out this Fstoppers video on YouTube
comparing the MacBook Neo to a MacBook Air and MacBook Pro in a handful of photo editing and video tests.
Alternatively, we recently rounded up half a dozen Windows laptops
priced similarly to the MacBook Neo, if you're wanting to stay within Microsoft's ecosystem.