Apple M2 MacBook Air $150 Off, Sony Headphones 51% Off And More Great Tech Deals
You're running out of time to order those last minute tech deals if you'd like them to arrive before the big day. With that in mind, we've pulled together what we think are some of the best deals out there for last-minute shoppers, and you can check them out below...
First up is the 2022 Apple M2 MacBook Air, pictured above. Featuring Apple's own silicon, the M2 chip, this thin and light laptop has a 13.6-inch Liquid Retina Display, 8GB of RAM, a 1080p FaceTime HD Camera, and 256GB of SSD Storage. It's got some pretty solid power in a small package. You can take $150 off of the normal $1,199 thanks to a 13% discount, bringing the final price down to only $1,049 for this excellent device.
Apple not your thing? If not, and you're shopping for a gamer, this Acer Nitro 5 AN515-55-53E5 Gaming Laptop would probably be a great gift. Powered by an Intel Core i5-10300H, a GeForce RTX 3050, 8GB of RAM, 256GB NVMe SSD, and a 144Hz display this notebook can handle many modern games, even while on the go. Pick it up now for just $743, a 12% discount from the usual $839.99, which is a savings of $96.99.
Whether you pick a MacBook or a Windows laptop, we all know most mobile device speakers are usually lacking. So, why not pick up Sony WH-XB910N Noise Canceling Headphones while you're at it? These wireless Bluetooth headphones have extra bass for a deep and punchy sound, noise canceling, and support for Google Assistant and Alexa. They also offer an easy device-switching option, allowing you to move between your new laptop and your mobile device. You can pick up these bad boys up for just $123, a whopping 51% off, and a savings of $126.99.
If you're like us, often utilizing many windows at once while working (and playing!), then you'll likely want an extra display to go with either of your system of choice. That's where the 40" INNOCN Ultrawide WQHD Monitor comes in. Supporting AMD FreeSync Premium, HDR400, a 21:9 Aspect ratio with a resolution of 3440x1440, and a 144Hz refresh rate, this ultrawide might just be one of the best deals we've seen on a gaming-grade display. It also has 100x100 VESA mount support which is compatible with all sorts of arms and mounting hardware. You can snatch this display up for a mere $399.99, which is a savings of $200!
We can't leave you with only four options, though. So, here's a few additional deals that might fit the bill as well...
- Fire TV Stick 4K Max - $34.99 (36% off, save $20)
- Amazon Fire HD 10-inch Tablet - $89.99 (40% off, save $60)
- Bose SoundLink Flex Bluetooth Portable Speaker - $129 (13% off, save $20)
- JBL Bar 2.0 All-in-One Soundbar - $129.95 (35% off, save $70)
- Solo Stove Pi Pizza Oven - $549.99 (21% off, save $150)
- 48" LG C2 Series OLED evo Smart TV - $996.50 (5% off, save $50.49)