Apple's M1 MacBook Air Returns To Crazy Low $749 With This Red Hot Deal





Late last month, during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, Apple's popular M1-powered MacBook Air fell to a low $749 versus an MSRP of $999. Today, that deal is back on for a limited time for those that missed out on the first round.

As before, the MacBook Air is on sale for $849.99, which represents an already sweet $150 discount. However, signing up for Best Buy's Student Hub (free for anyone to join by clicking here) unearths another $100 discount. At that price, the MacBook Air is a smoking hot deal for anyone looking for a lightweight notebook for productivity tasks.

Customers have the choice of purchasing the MacBook Air in Space Gray, Gold, and Silver with free shipping or for in-store/curbside pickup. Best Buy's $749.99 price is even lower than Amazon, which currently lists the MacBook Air at $849.99 with free shipping.





The MacBook Air serves as Apple's cheapest laptop and features a 13.3-inch 2560x1600 Retina display with a custom Apple M1 processor (8 CPU cores, 7 GPU cores). Unfortunately, the laptop only comes with 8GB of RAM, although that can be forgiven at this price point. A 256GB PCIe 3.0 SSD comes standard, as does Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, a 720p FaceTime HD camera, and a power button with integrated Touch ID.

The lineup of Macs with Apple Silicon onboard is set to expand in the coming months. It's rumored that Apple will launch new 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros later this year with an all-new exterior design and M1X SoCs. Not only will these machines allegedly offer the same performance across both form factors for the first time, but they will mark the return of an HDMI port and MagSafe (at the expense of the unloved Touch Bar).