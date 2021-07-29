Apple's M1 MacBook Air Falls To Just $749 With This Gold Medal Deal





When Apple first introduced its custom Arm-based M1 processor late last year, the MacBook Air was one of the first devices to take the plunge. Emboldened with excellent performance and stellar battery life in a lightweight/fanless chassis, the refreshed MacBook Air remains a hot seller for Apple.

With a starting price of $999, the MacBook Air isn't exactly cheap, but it's Apple's most affordable laptop. However, a new deal from Best Buy is slashing that price by a whopping $250. First, you'll want to make sure that you sign up for a free My Best Buy account. Then, today's offer is available by signing in to the Best Buy Student Hub, which is also free for anyone to join.

The MacBook Air is currently on sale for $849.99, but clicking on the Student Deal checkbox takes off another $100, bringing your total to just $749.99 with free shipping. This deal applies to all colors of the MacBook Air: Space Gray, Gold, and Silver.





The $749.99 price gets you a MacBook Air with a 13.3-inch 2560x1600 Retina display, the aforementioned Apple M1 processor (8 CPU cores, 7 GPU cores), a 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, and a 720p FaceTime HD camera. In addition, a Touch ID fingerprint sensor is embedded in the power button for biometric security, and you'll find just two Thunderbolt 3/USB-C ports (one of which will need to be used to charge your MacBook Air).

If we had any complaints about this deal, it would be that both the 8GB of RAM and 256GB SSDs are not user-replaceable. With a $250 discount, we won't harp on that downside too much, especially when Apple says that the MacBook Air is rated for up to 18 hours of battery life.

This offer is valid through August 1st, so hit this deal up fast for free shipping to your home or in-store pickup if you're in a rush.