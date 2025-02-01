See If Your Apple Watch Qualifies For A Payout From The $20M Lawsuit Settlement

All U.S. residents impacted by the lawsuit, which includes those who own (or have owned) a covered watch for personal or household use as well as those who Apple has documented as having reported issues regarding battery swelling are part of this settlement. Of course, the settlement excludes Apple employees, the judges in the case, and the usual folks who are excluded in such cases (such as associates and family members of the excluded.)











Like with most class-action suits, class members are not required to accept the settlement terms if they would prefer to skip the payout and sue Apple on their own. If you are potentially a class member and want to accept the terms of the settlement, you can confirm or update your payment information at www.watchsettlement.com , or by emailing the completed form (on that page) to the Settlement Administrator on or before April 10, 2025. You'll also have to validate your preferred means of payment on or before the above-stated date.

Of course, if you elect to opt out of the agreement, you'll forfeit your share of the payment but retain the right to individually or collectively sue Apple over this issue. We probably wouldn't advise this unless you have medical bills or significant damages from an Apple Watch fire.





If you elect to be excluded from the suit, you need to indicate that to the Settlement Administrator before February 24th. Finally, you could choose not to take any action, which might still result in you receiving a payout if the Settlement Administrator has your valid payment information. Do note that this counts as joining the suit as a class member, though.







Apple is currently fielding a similar lawsuit involving PFAs in some of Apple's watches . That one hasn't been decided yet, but class-actions like this don't often turn out in the big corporation's favor.