Did You Disable Apple Intelligence On Your iPhone? iOS 18.3.1 May Have Turned It Back On

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, February 12, 2025, 11:59 AM EDT
Many iPhone users have recently complained that Apple intelligence is automatically enabled immediately after updating to iOS 18.3.1 despite turning it off before the update. Some think it's just a bug Apple will fix; to others, it's a manipulative attempt to steal data from iPhone users. Either way, if you're worried about Apple Intelligence turning on without you wanting it to, you can turn it off pretty easily. Just follow the steps in our guide here.

Some users on Reddit have expressed frustration with this development, reporting that the installation of iOS 18.3.1 toggled on Apple Intelligence, which they had to toggle off manually. However, the subsequent iOS 18.3.1 update, intended to address a USB port security flaw, turns on Apple Intelligence again.

 This problem isn't peculiar to iPhone users. Mac users have also reported that updating to macOS 15.3.1 Sequoia automatically enables Apple Intelligence. If you'd like to disable it on your MacBook, our guide (linked above) provides instructions on how to do so.

Adding to the confusion, some users who updated to iOS 18.3.1 couldn't find the toggle to disable Apple Intelligence. This is because Apple intelligence is not available to all iPhone users. So, if you use an iPhone XR or later versions made before iPhone 15, you won't find Apple intelligence on your iPhone. However, if you use an iPhone 15 or a newer version, you will have access to it. It's possible this whole situation is just a software glitch that Apple will fix in a future update.
