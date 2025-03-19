Google's Gemini AI Can Now Help You Code, Generate Podcasts And More New Tricks

Regarding the Canvas feature, Google revealed that it was created to make writing and coding easier . The tech company stated that with respect to writing tasks, users can use editing tools to make any adjustment to a paragraph or even an entire piece; these changes can be as simple as shortening the length of the write-up or as complex as adjusting the tone. Google further stated that it would also be useful for writing blog posts, a speech, or a report.





According to Google, with Canvas, you can create “HTML/React code and other web prototypes" and immediately see how they will appear on your webpage. Providing insights on how it works using an email subscription form as an example, Citron explains that you can "ask Gemini to generate the HTML for the form and then preview how it will appear and function within your web app.” Afterward, you can adjust the form and share what you've done with others.





To use this feature, simply select Canvas on the prompt bar and input your instructions.

The Audio Overview feature is arguably much more interesting. Google explains that it allows written materials to be converted to audio content, including conversational podcasts with two AI hosts . Google has claimed that the AI hosts can handle conversations ranging from simple chats to in-depth discussions of the material given by the user.





These discussions can apparently take the form of a summary of the material, a unique perspective on the issues, or an explanation of similarities between topics in the provided material or documents. To use this feature, you will need to upload the documents on the Audio Overview and click the “Generate Audio Overview button.”

