Apple And SpaceX Team Up To Bring Starlink Satellite Support To iPhone

by Victor AwogbemilaWednesday, January 29, 2025, 05:15 PM EDT
In September 2022, Apple introduced the "Emergency SOS" feature, which relies on Globalstar's satellite network. There are now indications, however, that Apple is exploring support for Starlink's satellite network. Following the release of iOS 18.3 two days ago, a report suggested that the update included support for Starlink, but it has since been confirmed by T-Mobile.

In November 2024, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) approved granted Starlink conditional approval for its direct to smartphone service. To date, T-Mobile had enabled a handful of Samsung devices to beta test the service, but it is now coming to some iPhones as well.

Although Apple hasn't divulged any information regarding the beta test, T-Mobile explained that it is limited to a few devices at the moment and that the full launch will include a wide range of modern smartphones. In a tweet posted by SpaceX's founder, Elon Musk, further information was provided. He explained that images and audio content will work with Starlink. He then added that medium-resolution video will be supported in the future. Bloomberg reported that iPhone users in this beta program were prompted to connect to Starlink with the following message: “You’re in the T-Mobile Starlink beta. You can now stay connected with texting via satellite from virtually anywhere.”

Some users on Reddit have also confirmed successful connections with Starlink, while others are looking to join the beta program after updating to iOS 18.3. A user who reported success indicated that a connection was established in an area with no cell signal.

Both Apple's current Globalstar satellite and Starlink's networks offer similar functionality, which is designed to operate in areas without mobile network access. Though Apple hasn't made any official comments just yet, adding support for Starlink is most likely a move to ensure off-grid communications with iPhones that support the feature "just works". There are currently areas on Earth where Globalstar's service won't function. Connecting with Starlink will likely solve that.
