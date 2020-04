Apple iPhone SE Is Just $184, iPhone 8 Plus $260 After Rebate With This Banging Deal

If you are not feeling the ultra-high price tags that flagship smartphones command, don't worry, there are capable handsets available for much cheaper prices. The iPhone SE is one of them, and we recently wrote about several Android alternatives that are worth checking out. If you are intent on getting an iPhone, though, there are a couple of smoking hot deals worth looking into—one for an iPhone SE and the other for an iPhone 8 Plus.





Over at Visible, you can snag and iPhone SE (64GB) for $384. That's already a few bucks below MSRP, but the deal gets even better—significantly better. Visible is running a promotion whereby you will also receive a $200 via a prepaid Mastercard virtual account. So yes, your initial out-of-pocket expense is $384, but if factoring in the MC promotion, you're effectively paying just $184.





That's an absolute steal for this handset. The highlight of the iPhone SE is the A13 Bionic processor, which is a burly SoC, particularly for a phone in this price range. It's the same SoC that's inside the iPhone 11.









Full specs include...