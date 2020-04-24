Apple iPhone SE Is Just $184, iPhone 8 Plus $260 After Rebate With This Banging Deal

That's an absolute steal for this handset. The highlight of the iPhone SE is the A13 Bionic processor, which is a burly SoC, particularly for a phone in this price range. It's the same SoC that's inside the iPhone 11.

Full specs include...

Display: 4.7-inch Retina HD (1334x750, LCD)

4.7-inch Retina HD (1334x750, LCD) Processor: A13 Bionic

A13 Bionic RAM: Not disclosed (3GB rumored)

Not disclosed (3GB rumored) Storage: 64GB (128GB an 256GB optional)

64GB (128GB an 256GB optional) Front Camera: 7MP (f/2.2 aperture)

7MP (f/2.2 aperture) Rear Camera: 12MP (f/1.8 aperture, wide angle)

12MP (f/1.8 aperture, wide angle) Battery: 1,821 mAh (up to 13 hours video, 40 hours audio)

1,821 mAh (up to 13 hours video, 40 hours audio) Price: $184 after MC rebate, Visible

To qualify for the virtual rebate, you must pay for two months of service. Once you do that, you're golden. As for Visible, it piggybacks on Verizon's wireless network. It offers a $40 per month plan (taxes and fees included) that gets you unlimited text, data, and messaging. Mobile hotspot is included as well, albeit capped at 5Mbps.









If you are looking for something a little bigger, Visible has you covered there as well—you can snag the iPhone 8 Plus (64GB) for $260 , after factoring in a $100 virtual Mastercard rebate (it's $360 upfront).





Here's a look at the specs...