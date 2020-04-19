Best Android Alternatives To The iPhone SE: Google Pixel 3a, Moto G Stylus, OnePlus 7T Compared

Not everyone has the need or desire to throw down four figures on a smartphone. Even Apple recognizes this, and it's recently announced iPhone SE (basically an iPhone 9) for 2020 starts at $399, a tantalizing price point for a smartphone that wields a fast and powerful A13 Bionic SoC, 7-megapixel selfie camera, and a 12-megapixel rear camera. While it's a decent overall value, it also means buying into Apple's ecosystem. What if you prefer Android ? Well, there are lower cost alternatives that are worth checking out.





Before we get to those, let's have a quick rundown of the iPhone SE specifications, so we know what exactly we are comparing against...

Display: 4.7-inch Retina HD (1334x750, LCD)

A13 Bionic RAM: Not disclosed (3GB rumored)

64GB (128GB and 256GB optional) Front Camera: 7MP (f/2.2 aperture)

12MP (f/1.8 aperture, wide angle) Battery: 1,821 Mah (up to 13 hours video, 40 hours audio)

Price: $399 and up, Apple Store That's far from a bad collection of hardware and features for the money, though the starting price only gets you 64GB of storage. The 128GB model runs $449, and the 256GB model costs $549.

Now that we know what we are dealing with, let's have a look at some worthy alternatives in the Android space, starting with Motorola's Moto G Power and G Stylus.

Motorola Moto G Power, Moto G Stylus, and Moto Z4

Moto G Power - $249.99, Motorola Store (or $99.99 w/ Activation at Best Buy)



The G Power pictured up top is notable because it brings a really big (capacious) battery to the scene. Specifically, it wields a 5,000 mAh battery that Motorola claims is good for up to 3 days. It also boasts a triple rear camera arrangement and a fantastically friendly price tag, at $249.99.

Here's the full specs...

Display: 6.4 Full HD+ Max Vision (2300x1080, LCD)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM: 4GB

64GB Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.0)

16MP (f/1.7), 2MP macro (f/2.2), 8MP ultra-wide angle (f/2.2) Battery: 5,000 mAh (up to 3 days)

Price: $249.99, Motorola Store or $99.99 w/ Activation at Best Buy

The capacious battery is the big draw here, though the rest of the specs and features look good for the money as well. Best Buy's offer is especially tantalizing—it's the same unlocked handset, but just $99.99 if you activate it at the time of purchase.











The Moto G Stylus looks similar to the G Power, but comes with some key upgrades for the additional $50 that it costs in comparison. Here's what we're looking at...

Display: 6.4 Full HD+ Max Vision (2300x1080, LCD)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 RAM: 4GB

128GB Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.0)

48MP (f/1.7), 2MP macro (f/2.2), 16MP ultra-wide angle (f/2.2) Battery: 4,000 mAh (up to 2 days)

Price: $299.99, Motorola Store or $149.99 w/ Activation at Best Buy

It's almost the same phone, but with a smaller (but still capacious) battery, twice the storage, and a better camera arrangement. Another excellent value for the money.









If you are looking for something a little more premium, the Moto Z4 fits the bill, and costs the same as the iPhone SE. Here's a look at the specs...



Display: 6.4-inch Full HD+ (2340x1080, OLED)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 RAM: 4GB

128B Front Camera: 25MP (f/2.0)

48MP (f/1.7) Battery: 3,600 mAh (up to 2 days)

Price: $399.99, Amazon

This has one of the fastest processors among the Android alternatives listed here, and large resolutions cameras on the front and back.



Google Pixel 3a





Motorola does not have a monopoly on low cost Android phones. If none of the above Moto handsets suit your fancy, Google's own Pixel 3a is worth looking at. Here's what it offers...

Display: 5.6-inch (2220x1080, OLED)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 RAM: 4GB

64B Front Camera: 8MP (f/2.0)

12.2MP (f/1.8) Battery: 3,000 mAh (up to 2 days)

Price: $298.98, Amazon

This is another solid offering, and with the current pricing on Amazon, it's around $100 less than the iPhone SE. This one also gets you a pure Android experience, if that matters to you.

OnePlus 7T





Last but certainly not least, the OnePlus 7T is worth checking out if you are in the market for an Android phone and don't want to spend a fortune. Here are the specs...

Display: 6.5-inch (2400x1080, AMOLED)

Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ RAM: 8GB

128B Front Camera: 16MP (f/2.0)

48MP (f/1.6), 12MP telephoto (f2.2), 16MP ultra-wide (f/2.2) Battery: 3,800 mAh

Price: $450, Amazon



For around $50 more than the cheapest iPhone SE, the OnePlus 7T gets you high-end specs, including a speed Snapdragon 855+ processor and 8GB of RAM. It also wields a premium camera arrangement and an AMOLED screen. This is a fantastic value for the money (see our OnePlus 7T review for our full thoughts on this handset).





Do you have any other Android alternatives to the iPhone SE in mind? If so, feel free to let us and your fellow readers know in the comments section below!

