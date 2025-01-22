Apple iPhone 17 Air's Rear Camera Bar Exposed In Leaked Photo
iPhone 17, the design seems confirmed. pic.twitter.com/5Wh6alUiMr— Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 21, 2025
Two things standout from this photo. Firstly, the raised horizontal camera bar, if it makes final production, takes Cupertino away from the "traditional" rectangular camera bump to something completely fresh (for Apple, anyway). Secondly, the single camera cutout points to only two 2025 iPhones that are expected to have only one main rear camera, namely the iPhone 17 Air and the fourth-generation iPhone SE. Recent leaks of the latter have shown a different cutout for the 48 MP camera, but you never know.
When launched, the iPhone 17 Air is set to be the thinnest iPhone ever made, coming in at 5.5mm thick at its thinnest point, i.e. pretty much surface below the camera bump. It won't have the best specs, however, unlike the competing Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim. To maintain the form factor and possibly the price, the Air will have a non-Pro A19 chipset, single speaker, smaller battery, and, in some markets, no SIM card slot.
On the other hand, the iPhone SE 4 will come with a 6.1-inch OLED, finally ditching LCDs of previous generations. As Apple has moved forward with Dynamic Islands, the SE 4 will rock it old-school with an iPhone XR-like front-facing notch featuring a 12MP selfie shooter. As we mentioned earlier, the phone will be getting a 48MP rear camera arranged similarly to the iPhone 14.