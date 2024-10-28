CATEGORIES
Apple iPhone SE 4 Full Specs And Price Come Into View Ahead Of Launch

by Alan VelascoMonday, October 28, 2024, 01:51 PM EDT
There have been several leaks of Apple’s upcoming iPhone SE 4, including a 3D mockup showing its updated design which appears to reuse the body of the iPhone 14. Now, thanks to X leaker Jukanlosreve, who often releases information on Apple’s products, there’s now more information available about the device’s possible specs and potential pricing.

In a post on social media platform X, Jukanlosreve shared a full rundown of what to expect when Apple finally announces the iPhone SE 4. As has been shared in several other rumors, expect the A18 chip to power the device alongside 8GB of RAM. The processor and amount of memory appear to be accurate as both are prerequisites for the phone to be able to run Apple Intelligence.

Other details include a 6.06” OLED display running at 60Hz, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, a singular 48MP camera at the back with a 12MP camera at the front, Face ID, and a 3,279 mAh battery. One of the more interesting aspects of the iPhone SE 4 is that it will allegedly use a proprietary modem Apple has designed. The company has long wanted to move away from using Qualcomm modems, so it seems as if the upcoming iPhone SE will be an opportunity to try it out for the first time, if the rumor is true.

All these upgrades will most likely increase the price of the iPhone SE 4 from the current $429, to somewhere in between $499 to $549. Apple needs to be as strategic as possible with its pricing, as customers interested in this phone are far more price sensitive. If getting people in through the door for Apple Intelligence is the goal, then it should try and come in at the lowest price possible.

The iPhone SE 4 is expected to launch early in 2025, and it’s shaping up to be a solid mobile device so long as Apple can get the pricing right.
