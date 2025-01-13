Apple iPhone 17 Air And Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim May Be Headed For A Showdown
Let's start with Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17. We've covered rumors of this mystery device before, but in a recent PowerOn Newsletter, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman insists that the phone will inherit the "Air" branding, in line with the company's MacBook and iPad svelte offerings, and be roughly 2mm thinner than existing models. Other sources have detailed that the iPhone 17 Air will be 5.5mm (at the thinnest point, to be clear), besting even the iPhone 6's 6.9mm. Of course, with great thinness comes the possibility of great flexing—can Cupertino keep the chassis stiff or will we see a repeat of the bendgate debacle from several years ago?
Gurman also states that the iPhone 17 Air will be a new model with specs more in line with the standard iPhone 17. He says that the phone "will have a base-level A19 chip and a single-lens camera system," while also serving "as a testing ground for future technologies, including ones that could allow for foldable devices.” Moreover, Gurman mentions that both the new iPhone Air and SE will sport Apple's first homemade modem.
The S25 Slim is also thought to be feature a 200-megapixel HP5 ISOCELL rear camera, 50-megapixel JN5 ISOCELL ultra-wide angle plus another JN5 serving as a 3.5x telephoto, at least trumping Apple on that front.
Photo credit: Macrumors