Apple iPhone 17 Render Leak Teases A Whole New Look And Fresh Camera Layout

by Aaron LeongWednesday, December 18, 2024, 11:10 AM EDT
hero iPhone 17 Pro Max renders 3
Coming out of left field is a leaked render of what the Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max (and perhaps by extension, the entire iPhone 17 lineup) could look like. Assuming this design—with its horizontal camera bar, part glass, part aluminum back cover—ultimately holds true, the phone could mark a major shift for Apple, an organization known for not straying too far from the tree.

iPhone 17 Pro Max renders 2%20(2)

Just as the industry has come to terms with modern phones like how the Pixel 9/10 and Samsung Galaxy S25 have started to look more like Apple iPhones with their flat displays and subtly rounded corners, out comes this render of what is supposedly the upcoming iPhone 17 Pro Max. From the pictures, you can tell how the design is inspired by Google Pixels, with a mix of the Pixel 6's slightly raised horizontal camera bar and the Pixel XL's glass and metal combo rear cover. The render was made by YouTuber Wylsacom, likely based off of a recent photo circulating on Weibo presumably of an iPhone 17 rear chassis sample.  

However, another Weibo user (Setsuna Digital) claims a slightly different direction. Sources had informed the tipster that while the back cover has changed, the triple camera layout will be in a triangle layout rather than the horizontal strip. Which do you prefer? A horizontal or triangle/square camera hump? 

The iPhone 17 range is expected to launch in September next year, so we're still aways out with more leaks undoubtedly to come. Nonetheless, what we current know about the new phones from Cupertino include:
  • There'll be four models, namely the base iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and possibly iPhone 17 Slim/Air.
  • All iPhone 17s will sport the A19 chipset built on a 3 nm process with more standard RAM in higher-end models.
  • Introduction of the Apple-designed Wi-Fi 7 modem, probably only in the Pro models.
  • Upgraded ProMotion screens with 120 Hz variable refresh rates.
  • Upgraded 24 MP selfie camera with six-element lens; Pro Max may get a new 48 MP telephoto.
  • Like the iPhone 16, the iPhone 17 Pro models could have easier to remove batteries, helping the Right To Repair cause even further.
  • Pricing could start at $1000 for the Pro, while the Slim/Air slotting below that.
Photo credits: Wylsacom via YouTube

