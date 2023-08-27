Alleged Apple iPhone 15 Pricing Could Once Again Be A Sticker Shocker
With Apple's announcement of its iPhone 15 lineup just around the corner, leaks are once again suggesting that the higher-end Pro models are set to be the most expensive to date. The news comes at a time when global smartphone sales are on track to be the worst in the last ten years, according to Counterpoint Research. With many having held onto their older iPhones waiting for a reason to upgrade, the news could make some reconsider.
Amid all the speculation, rumors, and alleged leaks is information that the Cupertino-based company has also been toying with changing the name of its premium Pro Max model to simply the iPhone Ultra. This is most likely due to the company wanting to further separate its cream-of-the-crop smartphone from the rest of the lineup, as well as give a sense to consumers that the possible price increase is worth it.
While it seems the lower-end base iPhone and iPhone Plus will most likely escape a price hike, the Pro and Pro Max may not. The latest price leaks are saying that the iPhone 15 Pro will have a starting price of $1,099, a $100 increase from last year, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will see a $200 bump in its starting price to $1,299. The iPhone 15 base model looks to be keeping its starting price of $799, with the iPhone Plus staying at $899.
With a weak smartphone market, the increase in prices for its higher-end models could mean lower sales this time around for Apple. DigiTimes sources, who also seemingly confirmed the price bump for the Pro models, say that the change in pricing could result in an 8% drop in upcoming shipments of the new models.
Even so, the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could fill the gap for many who are looking to upgrade an older device. The inclusion of Apple's Dynamic Island feature, possible larger storage capacities, and the switch from the Lightning port to USB-C on those models could sway many to finally upgrade their device.
There may still be reasons for a few to grab a Pro Max/Ultra model, with some saying it will receive a periscope telephoto camera that could boast a 10x zoom, instead of the purported 5x or 6x magnification others have been murmuring about. Recent leaks, however, have suggested that Apple's premium flagship model could be delayed due to image sensor readiness. It seems Sony, who is supposed to supply the camera sensors for the Pro Max/Ultra, may not be able to fulfill the order in time.
It won't be much longer before all the rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 can be put to rest, however, as Apple will be revealing all next month. The company's annual event is scheduled for September 12, 2023.