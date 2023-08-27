CATEGORIES
home News

Alleged Apple iPhone 15 Pricing Could Once Again Be A Sticker Shocker

by Tim SweezySunday, August 27, 2023, 10:33 AM EDT
hero apple iphone 14 phone image
With Apple's announcement of its iPhone 15 lineup just around the corner, leaks are once again suggesting that the higher-end Pro models are set to be the most expensive to date. The news comes at a time when global smartphone sales are on track to be the worst in the last ten years, according to Counterpoint Research. With many having held onto their older iPhones waiting for a reason to upgrade, the news could make some reconsider.

Amid all the speculation, rumors, and alleged leaks is information that the Cupertino-based company has also been toying with changing the name of its premium Pro Max model to simply the iPhone Ultra. This is most likely due to the company wanting to further separate its cream-of-the-crop smartphone from the rest of the lineup, as well as give a sense to consumers that the possible price increase is worth it.

While it seems the lower-end base iPhone and iPhone Plus will most likely escape a price hike, the Pro and Pro Max may not. The latest price leaks are saying that the iPhone 15 Pro will have a starting price of $1,099, a $100 increase from last year, while the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra will see a $200 bump in its starting price to $1,299. The iPhone 15 base model looks to be keeping its starting price of $799, with the iPhone Plus staying at $899.

apple iphone 14 phones
Apple iPhone 14 models.

With a weak smartphone market, the increase in prices for its higher-end models could mean lower sales this time around for Apple. DigiTimes sources, who also seemingly confirmed the price bump for the Pro models, say that the change in pricing could result in an 8% drop in upcoming shipments of the new models.

Even so, the lower-end iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus could fill the gap for many who are looking to upgrade an older device. The inclusion of Apple's Dynamic Island feature, possible larger storage capacities, and the switch from the Lightning port to USB-C on those models could sway many to finally upgrade their device.

There may still be reasons for a few to grab a Pro Max/Ultra model, with some saying it will receive a periscope telephoto camera that could boast a 10x zoom, instead of the purported 5x or 6x magnification others have been murmuring about. Recent leaks, however, have suggested that Apple's premium flagship model could be delayed due to image sensor readiness. It seems Sony, who is supposed to supply the camera sensors for the Pro Max/Ultra, may not be able to fulfill the order in time.

It won't be much longer before all the rumors surrounding the iPhone 15 can be put to rest, however, as Apple will be revealing all next month. The company's annual event is scheduled for September 12, 2023.
Tags:  smartphone, Ultra, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 15, pro max
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech

Reprints/Permissions

MORE

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2023 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment