Apple iPhone 15 Pro Design Comes Into Full View In Multiple Photo Leaks

by Tim SweezyTuesday, August 08, 2023, 11:47 AM EDT
hero apple iphone 14 phone image
More leaks and rumors are beginning to surface as Apple's official announcement of its new iPhone 15 family of smartphones gets closer. The latest leaks include what is said to be actual images of the upcoming iPhone, as well as what is believed to be high-resolution photos of iPhone 15 Pro cases.

Apple is expected to announce its iPhone 15 family of smartphones early next month, with its launch expected to be toward the end of September. The upcoming launch party is, however, coming at a very obscure time for the company. While Apple reported poor iPhone sales last Thursday, which sent the company's stock on a downward spiral, the iPhone 15 is also said to include the biggest updates to the beloved smartphone in three years. Now, two different leaks are possibly showing at least two of those upgrades.

iceuniverse iphone 15 leaked photos

In a tweet from @UniverseIce, three images are shared of what is said to be the "real iPhone 15 Pro," while also stating the photo's authenticity is unconfirmed. In one image, the new Action button can be seen on the side above the volume buttons. This button will replace the mute switch on both iPhone 15 Pro models. Perhaps the most anticipated change can be seen in a third image, which shows the change to a USB-C charging port.

In a separate tweet from @MjinBuOfficial, photos of cases for the iPhone 15 Ultra model once again show what is believed to be a third button which is expected to replace the mute switch.

maijin bu tweet iphone 15 cases

Replacing the mute switch with an Action button and finally conforming to the industry standard USB-C charging port are not the only upgrades expected for the iPhone 15. The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are said to be receiving the Dynamic Island feature that was exclusive to the Pro models last year. The Pro models are also thought to be getting thinner bezels, a lighter titanium chassis, stacked battery technology, and the new 3nm A17 processor.

Those pondering whether or not to upgrade to one of the iPhone 15 models won't have to wait much longer to know all the details. The company is expected to host its annual event on either September 12 or 13, 2023, with its launch expected around September 22, 2023, according to a Bloomberg report.
