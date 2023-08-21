Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max May Get A Name Change And A Sweet Galaxy S23 Ultra Feature
The rumor mill continues to churn ahead of the official announcement of the upcoming iPhone 15 family of smartphones from Apple. One particular rumor that has been making its rounds is that the iPhone Pro Max is in store for a name change.
The upcoming iPhone 15 lineup is slated to bring one of the most anticipated features to the beloved Apple smartphone in quite some time. That being the switch from Apple's proprietary Lightning charging port to a universal USB-C port. Another rumor that started early on was that the largest and most potent iPhone model would be getting a name change from Pro Max to simply Ultra.
The change would fall in line with the company adding the Apple Watch Ultra to its smartwatch lineup, as well as with the M2 Ultra processor that is found in high-end Mac desktops. If Apple does decide to rename the Pro Max, it would be the first iPhone with the Ultra name tag.
While the name change may make it seem that the Ultra will provide a much higher-end experience over the Pro model, it does not seem to be the case with the upcoming generation. As of right now, there seems to be only a couple of differences between the two models, with the most obvious being the Pro coming in at 6.1 inches, and the Ultra at 6.7 inches. There are also murmurs that the Ultra model might come with a periscope telephoto camera. If both rumors turn out to be true, it would align the high-end iPhone model with Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra in both name and periscope camera feature.
O'Hara, part of AppleInsider, also mentions the periscope camera, which if true will be a Pro Max/Ultra exclusive feature. The telescope camera could boast a 10x zoom, instead of the purported 5x or 6x magnification others have been talking about. O'Hara does say that he is not as certain about this being true as he is about the name change. However, if it does come to fruition, it would be a huge bump in power over the current 3x optical zoom that comes with the iPhone 14 Pro models.
It won't be much longer before all the rumors will come to an end, as Apple is set to unveil the new iPhone 15 lineup at its annual event on September 12, 2023.