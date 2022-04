Apple iPhone 14: About Its Better Cameras And Everything We Know

All of the leaks so far confirm that there will be no iPhone 14 mini. We reported recently on lower-than-expected iPhone SE sales , and the mini seems to be suffering from poor sales, as well. However, rather than simply doing away with the mini, Apple looks to be replacing it with a non-Pro iPhone 14 Max. If this information holds true, the iPhone 14 lineup should include four phones: a 6.1 in. iPhone 14, a 6.1 in. iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7 in. iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7 in. iPhone 14 Pro Max. The 3D renders above depict the full lineup, showing their relative sizes.Looking at these renders, you’ll likely notice the significant difference in size between the camera bumps on the Pro models versus the non-Pro models. Analysis by Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that the upcoming Pro models will ditch the current 12 megapixel (MP) primary camera in favor of a new 48MP primary shooter that will be capable of capturing 8K video. This increase in size is likely responsible for the larger camera bumps renders of the Pro models. Additionally, Kuo speculates that all iPhone 14 models will receive a front-facing camera upgrade. Instead of fixed-focus and an f/2.2 aperture, the new selfie camera will have autofocus (AF) and a wider f/1.9 aperature.As Kuo says, “AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode. In addition, AF can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming”