Apple iPhone 14: About Its Better Cameras And Everything We Know
Apple recently drew attention when it accidentally revealed an upcoming power adapter. However, even without the company inadvertently teasing its own products, plenty of details are reaching the public through leaks. The design and features of the as yet unrevealed iPhone 14 lineup are quite quickly coming into view, even if we have to take this information with a grain of salt. We’re drawing on rumors and leaked renders that may or may not be accurate, but, with that said, let’s see how the picture is shaping up.
All of the leaks so far confirm that there will be no iPhone 14 mini. We reported recently on lower-than-expected iPhone SE sales, and the mini seems to be suffering from poor sales, as well. However, rather than simply doing away with the mini, Apple looks to be replacing it with a non-Pro iPhone 14 Max. If this information holds true, the iPhone 14 lineup should include four phones: a 6.1 in. iPhone 14, a 6.1 in. iPhone 14 Pro, a 6.7 in. iPhone 14 Max, and a 6.7 in. iPhone 14 Pro Max. The 3D renders above depict the full lineup, showing their relative sizes.
Looking at these renders, you’ll likely notice the significant difference in size between the camera bumps on the Pro models versus the non-Pro models. Analysis by Ming-Chi Kuo indicates that the upcoming Pro models will ditch the current 12 megapixel (MP) primary camera in favor of a new 48MP primary shooter that will be capable of capturing 8K video. This increase in size is likely responsible for the larger camera bumps renders of the Pro models. Additionally, Kuo speculates that all iPhone 14 models will receive a front-facing camera upgrade. Instead of fixed-focus and an f/2.2 aperture, the new selfie camera will have autofocus (AF) and a wider f/1.9 aperature.
As Kuo says, “AF support and a lower f-number can provide a better shallow depth-of-field effect for selfie/portrait mode. In addition, AF can also enhance the focus effect for FaceTime/video call/live streaming”
In the case of the Pro models, we expect that a notch won’t surround the new front-facing camera. Renders show instead that the Pro models will feature a camera hole-punch cut out next to an elongated pill-shaped cutout for Apple’s Face ID sensors. However, it seems that the non-Pro models will retain the camera and sensor array notch.
Meanwhile, various rumors and analyses conflict over whether the 120Hz refresh rate currently featured in iPhone 13 Pro models will make its way to the non-Pro iPhone 14 models. Further rumored details include use of titanium alloy for the chassis of all models, similar to the titanium used in the Apple Watch, as well as a vapor chamber thermal system that may be present in the Pro models. We also previously covered a crash detection feature that may debut with the iPhone 14.
Top Image: iPhone 14 Pro 3D render (source: LetsGoDigital)
