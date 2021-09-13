iPhone 13 Storage Configs Allegedly Confirmed, New Macs And iPads Coming In 'Several Weeks'





Apple's big iPhone keynote event is tomorrow, and there are some last-minute details coming to light on what the company will announce. According to famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the final storage lineup for the iPhone 13 family has been revealed, and there aren't too many surprises.

When it comes to the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini, base storage will come in at 128GB. Compared to the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini, this represents a 2x uplift in capacity. To be honest, this change probably should have happened a long time ago, given that 128GB has long been the bare minimum for Android flagships. 128GB will continue as the base configuration for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.





Moving up the storage chain, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini will also be available in 256GB and 512GB SKUs. As for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, these are the optional storage SKUs: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The 1TB SKU would be a new high watermark for iPhones and should give customers plenty of space for apps, photos, and copious amounts of 4K video.

Apple will announce the new iPhones at a keynote event on September 14th, which will start at 1 pm ET. We expect to see the iPhone 13 family include new A15 Bionic SoCs, upgraded cameras, stronger MagSafe magnets, smaller display notches, and 120Hz ProMotion displays on the Pro models.





Frequent Apple leaker Mark Gurman also reports that Apple's all-new MacBook Pro family and refreshed iPads will have to wait until a separate event this Fall. According to Gurman, the second event will occur within the next "several weeks." So we'd take that to mean we'll likely see the new product families sometime in October.

The new MacBook Pros will include 14- and 16-inch display sizes and are likely to be powered by the new M1X SoC with up to 12 CPU cores and 32 GPU cores. In addition, the new laptops will reportedly feature MagSafe power connectors, an HDMI 2.1 port, mini-LED displays, and larger batteries. There's also a widely-held rumor that the controversial Touch Bar is getting the boot.

As for iPads, we'll probably see the typical yearly performance bump for the iPad Air with a new A15 Bionic SoC and perhaps a doubling of base storage – like the iPhone 13 – to 128GB. We're also expecting a refresh to the "standard" iPad along with an all-new iPad mini with slimmer bezels.