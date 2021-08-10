Apple iPhone 13 Rumored With Portrait Mode And ProRes For Videos, 120Hz Displays





We're roughly a month away from Apple 's yearly iPhone keynote, and some last-minute rumors are starting to hit the internet. Thankfully, this latest information is coming from a reputable member of the leak community, Mark Gurman, and his reporting hints at some significant updates for users who shoot videos.The first new feature heading to the iPhone 13 family, according to Gurman, is the inclusion of the Portrait Mode video. Of course, Apple already includes Portrait Mode for photos with its iPhones, which use computational models to add bokeh effects in the background of an image. So, bringing that feature to videos is the next logical step for Apple, and we're surprised that it took this long (Portrait Mode for photos debuted initially with the iPhone 7 Plus ).

"For the new iPhones, Apple plans to add this same technique to video with a feature internally dubbed Cinematic Video," Gurman explains. "Like with still photos, the iPhone's depth sensor will create the effect and allow users to change the amount of blur after recording."





Another feature that was initially introduced for photos (ProRAW) is coming in the form of ProRes video. This mode will allow higher quality footage to be captured and provide greater control during the post-production phase. Finally, Apple will provide AI-enhanced video filters to add more flavor to your videos. Of the three new video-centric features, only the ProRes video will be limited to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Looking past the new video features, Gurman reiterates that we'll again see four iPhone 13 models:

5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini

6.1-inch iPhone 13

6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro

6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max

However, this might be the last year for the 5.4-inch "mini" according to previous reports. Leaked sales data suggests that the iPhone 12 mini has been a poor seller for Apple, so the smaller display form-factor will likely be dropped from the lineup with 2022's iPhone 14 family. Other features that we expect include a smaller display notch and 120Hz ProMotion displays for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Apple will also allegedly make the new iPhones slightly thicker to accommodate larger batteries and upgraded camera sensors. The extra battery capacity would be especially beneficial for the Pro models with the ProMotion displays. Finally, expect to see a new A15 Bionic SoC built on TSMC's enhanced 5nm process node.

We expect to see more leaks from the iPhone 13 family in the coming weeks, so stay tuned to HotHardware for the latest information.