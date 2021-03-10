CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillWednesday, March 10, 2021, 11:55 AM EDT

Apple Is Reportedly Rushing To Fix Its Big iPhone 12 Mini Blunder

iphone 12 iphone 12 mini
A month ago, reports claimed that the iPhone 12 mini has not exactly been the breakthrough sales successApple had initially envisioned. The iPhone 12 mini manages to cram in flagship-caliber specs into a relatively small smartphone -- in today's climate -- with a 5.4-inch display. 

The latest report alleges that iPhone 12 mini sales have been "far lower than Apple initially expected." Apple is reportedly cutting output for all iPhones by 20 percent versus what it projected in December 2020, with the company now expecting to produce 75 million units during the first half of 2021.

The bulk of that reduction is coming from the iPhone 12 mini. According to Nikkei Asia, Apple slashed its production forecast for the smartphone by 70 percent through June due to its lackluster sales performance. However, all is not lost as "some of the components and parts for the mini have been reallocated to the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max," according to the report.

iphone 12 pricing

Apple had heard the cries of customers that longed for the smaller form-factor afforded by the iPhone 4/4s, iPhone 5/5s, and first-generation iPhone SE. Unfortunately, that very vocal minority hasn't exactly shown up to purchase the iPhone 12 mini. In February, Consumer Intelligence Research Partners alleged that the iPhone 12 mini accounted for only 6 percent of all iPhones sold during the October-November period, while JP Morgan supply chain analyst William Yang claimed that Apple was adjusting its sales foresee for the smartphone down by 11 million units. There was even talk that the smartphone could be discontinued.

A lot is working against the iPhone 12 mini in the marketplace. Most customers expect bigger displays on their smartphones and the iPhone 12 mini flies in the face of that trend. Besides, its smaller dimensions mean that there's just not enough room for a large battery. As a result, the iPhone 12 mini has worse battery life than any flagship iPhone released in recent memory. If you're pinging 5G networks regularly during your daily workload, your battery might not even last through the day.

Finally, there's the issue of pricing, as the iPhone 12 mini starts at $699. "If it's around the same price, many consumers would rather just pick the older iPhone 11, which has a larger screen, as they don't yet expect much from 5G," said GF Securities analyst Jeff Pu.

Apple took a chance with the iPhone 12 mini by "thinking small," but the big-screen trend it has helped popularize is a hard habit to break.

Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 12 mini

Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gaming GPU
RX 6800 XT
RX 6800
RX 6900 XT
GF RTX 3080
GF RTX 3070
GF RTX 3090
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2021 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms