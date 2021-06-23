Apple's iPhone 13 Design Comes Into Focus With Fresh Mockups And Renders





When Apple launched the iPhone 12 family last year, it brought a new design language with harder edges and flat surfaces. Apple's iPhone 13 family should arrive in few months, but it won't bring any significant design changes to the table -- only minor tweaks.

Rumors have suggested that the iPhone 13 will have a smaller notch this year. Because of the need for Face ID hardware, ambient light sensor, FaceTime HD camera, and earpiece speaker, the notch won't completely disappear. This is an interesting turn of events as Android manufacturers were quick to copy the iPhone X display notch after it was released. But these same OEMs just as quickly pivoted to hole punch cutouts for the selfie camera along with low-profile earpiece speakers or under-glass speakers to maximum display real estate.





In today's smartphone landscape, the front design of the iPhone family looks somewhat antiquated, and the iPhone 13 doesn't appear to change this drastically, according to newly commissioned renders. Apple has backed itself into this corner by adopting Face ID instead of using an under-display fingerprint sensor or Touch ID on the home button.

Additional leaks claim that the rear cameras will have larger lenses and that the devices will be slightly thicker than the iPhone 12 family. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are already incredibly thin devices, so adding back a bit more thickness wouldn't be the end of the world, especially if it results in a battery life boost (which is always appreciated).

Backing up the assessment from Let's Go Digital's renders, leaker Sonny Dickson posted a photo of mockups for the alleged iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger pic.twitter.com/RqxNiOfBnb — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 23, 2021

When it comes to internal hardware, TrendForce alleges that the A15 SoC used in the smartphones will be produced on TSMC's 5nm+ process node and that the iPhone 13 Pro models will finally jump on the 120Hz display bandwagon. All the iPhones will employ sensor-shift technology for image stabilization, and storage capacities will continue to top out at 256GB for the iPhone 13 mini/iPhone 13 and 512GB for the iPhone 13 Pro/iPhone 13 Pro Max.

We should expect to see the new iPhone 13 family at an Apple keynote event in September.