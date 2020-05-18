CATEGORIES
home News
by Brandon HillMonday, May 18, 2020, 03:53 PM EDT

Apple iPhone 12 Display Suppliers, Features, And Resolutions Detailed In New Leak

iphone 12 pro max 7
The information surrounding the iPhone 12 family has been leaking at a furious pace in the past few weeks. Today, however, we're getting our most detailed look at one of the most important components of Apple's new, four-phone lineup: the displays.

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has confirmed details that we've already gleaned on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, including the fact that the former will be available in 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch sizes, while the latter will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. The new information comes with respect to who will supply these panels, and what resolution each will carry.

iphone 12 2

According to DSCC, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature a 2340x1080 OLED panel that is manufactured by Samsung. Despite its small stature, it will have the highest pixel density of any of the new iPhones at 475 PPI. The iPhone 12 Max will step up to a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 2532x1170 that will be manufactured by either BOE or LG Display.

Moving on to the iPhone 12 Pro, it will feature a 6.1-inch (2532x1170) display panel manufactured by Samsung, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have the highest resolution of the entire lineup with a 6.7-inch panel dialed in at 2778x1284.

iphone 12

With both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Max, the touch sensor is reportedly integrated directly into the OLED panel. However, the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro will need a separate touch layer.

DSCC also provided some additional information regarding the display panels on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max (which are both set to be rated at 120Hz):

Apple is rumored to be linking XDR (extreme dynamic range) compatibility to the iPhone 12 series. XDR performance on its monitors is specified by Apple as 1000 nits of full screen brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, 1M:1 contrast, 10-bits of color and ~100% P3 wide color gamut. To date, Samsung Display has only achieved 1342 nits of peak brightness and full screen brightness of 828 nits on smartphones, so if Apple does use XDR, the XDR specifications for brightness will need to change.

With respect to other smartphone features, we've learned based on previous reporting that the iPhone 12 family will be powered by Apple's 5nm A14 Bionic processor with either 4GB of RAM (iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Max) or 6GB of RAM (iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 Pro Max). It's also rumored that while all of the new smartphones will feature a 5G modem (Qualcomm Snapdragon X55), the iPhone 12 models will only support sub-6GHz, while the iPhone 12 Pro models will support both sub-6GHz and mmWave.

iphone 12 pro max 5

The iPhone 12 is expected to start at $649 with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 12 Max will cost an additional $100. The iPhone 12 Pro will have a base price of $999, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will set you back $1099 to start. All of the phones are expected to be unveiled in September.



Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 12, iphone 12 pro
Via:  Display Supply Chain Consultants via Mac Rumors
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms