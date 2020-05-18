Apple iPhone 12 Display Suppliers, Features, And Resolutions Detailed In New Leak





Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has confirmed details that we've already gleaned on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, including the fact that the former will be available in 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch sizes, while the latter will be available in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes. The new information comes with respect to who will supply these panels, and what resolution each will carry.





According to DSCC, the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 will feature a 2340x1080 OLED panel that is manufactured by Samsung. Despite its small stature, it will have the highest pixel density of any of the new iPhones at 475 PPI. The iPhone 12 Max will step up to a 6.1-inch display with a resolution of 2532x1170 that will be manufactured by either BOE or LG Display.

Moving on to the iPhone 12 Pro, it will feature a 6.1-inch (2532x1170) display panel manufactured by Samsung, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will have the highest resolution of the entire lineup with a 6.7-inch panel dialed in at 2778x1284.





With both the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Max, the touch sensor is reportedly integrated directly into the OLED panel. However, the iPhone 12 Max and iPhone 12 Pro will need a separate touch layer.

DSCC also provided some additional information regarding the display panels on the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max (which are both set to be rated at 120Hz):

Apple is rumored to be linking XDR (extreme dynamic range) compatibility to the iPhone 12 series. XDR performance on its monitors is specified by Apple as 1000 nits of full screen brightness, 1600 nits of peak brightness, 1M:1 contrast, 10-bits of color and ~100% P3 wide color gamut. To date, Samsung Display has only achieved 1342 nits of peak brightness and full screen brightness of 828 nits on smartphones, so if Apple does use XDR, the XDR specifications for brightness will need to change.

With respect to other smartphone features, we've learned based on previous reporting that the iPhone 12 family will be powered by Apple's 5nm A14 Bionic processor with either 4GB of RAM (iPhone 12/iPhone 12 Max) or 6GB of RAM (iPhone 12 Pro/iPhone 12 Pro Max). It's also rumored that while all of the new smartphones will feature a 5G modem (Qualcomm Snapdragon X55), the iPhone 12 models will only support sub-6GHz, while the iPhone 12 Pro models will support both sub-6GHz and mmWave.





The iPhone 12 is expected to start at $649 with 128GB of storage, while the iPhone 12 Max will cost an additional $100. The iPhone 12 Pro will have a base price of $999, while the iPhone 12 Pro Max will set you back $1099 to start. All of the phones are expected to be unveiled in September.