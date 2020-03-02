Apple HomePod Siri Smart Speaker Price Slashed To Just $199





Apple got off to a rocky start with sales its HomePod smart speaker, which integrates the Siri digital voice assistant. We can't blame consumers for staying away from the HomePod initially, as Apple debuted the smart speaker at a lofty $349, when Amazon sells scores of Echo devices for under $100. Around this time last year, Apple finally responded to complaints by giving the HomePod a permanent price cut to $299.

However, electronics retailer Best Buy is going one step further with a compelling discount on the HomePod. Best Buy is currently selling the HomePod for a "low" $199, which represents a $100 discount off its regular asking price, and matches its limited-time Black Friday pricing.





The HomePod has always been praised for its speaker quality, but it now represents an even better value at this $199 price point. For comparison, the Google Home Max is priced at $299.99 via Best Buy, while the Amazon Echo Studio is ringing in at $199.

Apple HomePod (White or Black): $199 with free shipping at Best Buy

Since the HomePod first launched, Apple has added new features like radio streaming, multi-user support, AirPlay 2 multi-room audio, and music handoff support. There were also credible rumors making the rounds late last month that Apple will add the ability to run third-party music streaming services directly from the HomePod.

When it comes to the U.S. smart speaker market, Amazon’s Echo family still dominate the field with a 69.7 percent share according to eMarketer. Google was a distant second, coming in with 31.7 percent of the market, while Apple was lumped into the "other" category making up 18.4 percent. It should be noted that those figures add up to more than 100 percent because many households use more than one brand of smart speaker.