CATEGORIES
home News
by Shane McGlaunTuesday, February 11, 2020, 01:08 PM EDT

Amazon Dominates U.S. Smart Speaker Market, And The Competition Is Not Even Close

echo dot gray

Amazon is the dominant player in the growing U.S. smart speaker market. A new report claims that Amazon will continue to be the dominant brand in the smart speaker market through 2021 with 70% of the total market in the States. The report shows that in 2020 69.7% of U.S. smart speaker users will use an Amazon Echo device, which is down a bit from the 2019 total of 72.9% of the market.

Google is in a distant second place with its smart speakers owning 31.7% of the market. The other brands in the segment claim a combined 18.4%. That other segment includes the Apple HomePod, Harmon Kardon Invoke, and Sonos One devices. The percentages add up to greater than 100% of the market because some households have more than one brand of speakers in them.

Part of the lead Amazon enjoys in the smart speaker segment is thanks to the fact that it was first to launch a smart speaker with an integrated voice assistant in 2014. Amazon has also worked to open Alexa to outside development and to promote compatibility with thousands of Amazon and third-party smart home devices.

One downside for Amazon Echo devices is that they support fewer languages and aren’t as popular in some countries. The report on the smart speaker market, compiled by emarketer, notes that Apple and Google were expected to make more inroads into the segment, but Amazon has remained dominant. Amazon has been aggressive with pricing devices affordably and building out Alexa skills to maintain the smart speaker's appeal. The smart speaker segment is expected to continue growing, but that growth is expected to slow in the coming years. A report on the smart speaker industry published in November 2019 came to similar conclusions with Amazon leading the market.



Tags:  Amazon, echo, (NASDAQ:AMZN), alexa, smart speaker
Via:  eMarketer
Show comments blog comments powered by Disqus
Your Next Gen GPU Best Bet
Big Navi
Ampere
Intel Xe
3dfx Voodoo 11
More Results
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT/Enterprise

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

HotTech Vision And Analysis

MORE

Forums

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

Feedburner

This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his
associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of HotHardware.com, LLC. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are
Copyright © 1999 - 2020 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc. All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms