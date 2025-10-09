CATEGORIES
home News

Apple Fires Shot At Windows PC BSODs In Cringy MacOS Video With Millions Of Views

by Chris HarperThursday, October 09, 2025, 04:33 PM EDT
hero crowdstrike bsod parody
Last year, the CrowdStrike BSOD crisis resulted in vital IT infrastructure all around the world being forced offline. Now, a year later, Apple has released a short film parodying these events titled The Underdogs: BSOD, which also serves as an advertisement for replacing Windows with MacOS. Disregarding the fact that MacOS has nowhere the market share of Windows, such a shift would prove even more expensive than the impending end of Windows 10 support, especially since MacOS locks down users to buying...well, Macs. So, surely the 8-minute video produced by Apple at Work spends time highlighting the benefits of such a transition, right?

No. Not really. There is a small section of the video where a character touts the benefits of MacOS' security mechanisms not allowing modifications to the operating system's kernel by design, which is what made the CrowdStrike bug so disastrous. But aside from this brief section, all the video really conveys is how amicably goofy its main cast of four is, how respectably the director can point a camera, and the fact that, yes, MacOS would have protected your business venture from the CrowdStrike outages. Well, in theory anyway.

Considering the CrowdStrike outages were worldwide and spanned several industries, it's highly unlikely that just switching your business venture from Windows would isolate you from these problems, even if your machine works fine. The video, for all its salt, takes place during a sales convention where the team's still-operating Mac computers in a Windows-dominated space proves essential to their victory, but rare scenarios like these don't seem like a solid argument to convince large enterprises to swtich. 


Criticism of the short video has been vocal across the Internet, and Apple was quick to disable comments on the original post. The general consensus does peg the video as "cringe", but there are occasional bright spots in the directing and acting -- it's no Citizen Kane or even Harold & Kumar, though. Ultimately, it's a pretty sanitized piece of corporate warfare between Apple and Microsoft, like the days of old. These resources may have been better spent messaging on improvements to Apple silicon and game compatibility. For what its worth, Microsoft has claimed that its made the changes needed to prevent another CrowdStrike incident, but it's quite understandable if some readers have had their faith irrevocably shaken.
Tags:  Apple, Microsoft, (NASDAQ:AAPL), (nasdaq:msft), crowdstrike
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2025 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment