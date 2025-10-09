Apple Fires Shot At Windows PC BSODs In Cringy MacOS Video With Millions Of Views
No. Not really. There is a small section of the video where a character touts the benefits of MacOS' security mechanisms not allowing modifications to the operating system's kernel by design, which is what made the CrowdStrike bug so disastrous. But aside from this brief section, all the video really conveys is how amicably goofy its main cast of four is, how respectably the director can point a camera, and the fact that, yes, MacOS would have protected your business venture from the CrowdStrike outages. Well, in theory anyway.
Considering the CrowdStrike outages were worldwide and spanned several industries, it's highly unlikely that just switching your business venture from Windows would isolate you from these problems, even if your machine works fine. The video, for all its salt, takes place during a sales convention where the team's still-operating Mac computers in a Windows-dominated space proves essential to their victory, but rare scenarios like these don't seem like a solid argument to convince large enterprises to swtich.
Criticism of the short video has been vocal across the Internet, and Apple was quick to disable comments on the original post. The general consensus does peg the video as "cringe", but there are occasional bright spots in the directing and acting -- it's no Citizen Kane or even Harold & Kumar, though. Ultimately, it's a pretty sanitized piece of corporate warfare between Apple and Microsoft, like the days of old. These resources may have been better spent messaging on improvements to Apple silicon and game compatibility. For what its worth, Microsoft has claimed that its made the changes needed to prevent another CrowdStrike incident, but it's quite understandable if some readers have had their faith irrevocably shaken.