CrowdStrike Bug Causes Global Microsoft Outages Affecting 911, Airlines And More





Whatever the fix, companies have been feeling the pain this morning. Delta, United, and American Airlines have all posted to their respective social media channels about delays and cancellations that came as a result of this issue. All three airlines have resumed their schedules as of press time.





According to Forbes, 911 centers and broadcast channels like SkyNews have been unable to operate as well. It will probably take a while for everyone to fully recover, though at least CrowdStrike was able to stop the bleeding quickly.