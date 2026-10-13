Apple Drops New HomeView Smart Display, Apple TV 4K, And HomePod Mini

Apple is going big with its new smart home lineup - Image: Apple

Apple’s "Welcome Home" smart home launch event introduced a major overhaul to its living room ecosystem, unveiling new hardware and software designed to integrate Apple Intelligence more deeply into your home.





Apple HomeView brings entertainment, connection, and smart home management together in one place - Image: Apple



Arguably the halo rollout is the HomeView that primarily serves a central hub for smart home control, but one can also make FaceTime calls and manage personal media. With facial recognition, HomeView will identify household members to surface personalized calendars, messages, and reminders.





The $300 device features an adjustable stainless steel neck that connects a 7-inch Liquid Retina display (capable of 500 max nits all the way to 0.3 nits) to an acoustic base equipped with dual drivers, a down-firing woofer, and passive radiators. Of course, Siri AI takes center stage here, using Apple Intelligence to process natural, multi-turn conversations, manage home automations, and fetch personal context from linked iPhones or iPads. Alternatively, Cupertino is also offering a wall-mounted variation of HomeView (same price), created in partnership with Schneider Home for flush mounting options.





Apple also updated the Apple TV 4K with an A19 processor and faster connectivity, as well as introduced the HomePod mini 2, which boasts enhanced computational audio and expanded Siri capabilities. Rounding up the ecosystem, Apple launched the Apple Home Collection, a line of smart home accessories including, video doorbells and doorlocks with Thread and Matter integration in mind.





On paper, the Apple 4K TV is a solid upgrade - Image: Apple



For those wondering if they should upgrade their their current $300 Apple TV 4K, the new one looks legit , at least on paper. Between the A19 chip and AV1 decoder, the new box should deliver a snappier UI, smoother 4K playback, enhanced HDR, and improved wireless throughput to handle simultaneous high-bandwidth media streaming and smart home network routing.





Serving as a primary Matter and Thread hub, this Apple TV 4K also works alongside the HomePod mini 2 to ensure low-latency responses across all connected home devices. By the way, the $150 HomePod mini 2 retains its compact footprint for the most part while introducing upgraded innards for punchier bass, clearer voice performance, and an integrated sensor array that tracks room temperature and humidity to trigger HVAC routines automatically. Additionally, Apple is touting a new capability for its smart speaker.





Users can create a four-speaker surround sound experience with HomePod mini 2 and Apple TV 4K - Image: Apple





"Powered by the Apple S10 chip and advanced computational audio, it analyzes music in real time to optimize dynamic range, loudness, and acoustic performance. For the first time, users can create a four-speaker surround sound experience with Apple TV 4K (4th generation) and HomePod mini 2. Together, the four speakers and the new Apple TV 4K intelligently recognize each speaker’s position in the room, so audio timing and levels are automatically calibrated to the space," Apple says.





Apple's Home Collection, made in collaboration with LG - Image: Apple



Finally, there's the Apple Home Collection, which sounds like Apple-branded towels and sheets, but is actually a new (initially LG-made) lineup of smart door locks, thermostats, and video doorbells capable of running on Thread and Matter for convenient setup through the Home app. By building its own accessories, Apple aims to lock users out of third-party offerings, all in the name of unifying under the Siri/HomeView ecosystem.





The latest HomePod mini 2 - Image: Apple

