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Apple TV Refresh And HomeView AI Smart Hub Leak Ahead Of October Event

by Alan VelascoMonday, October 12, 2026, 01:20 PM EDT
Apple TV 4K
Apple TV 4K. Image: Apple.
Just weeks after revealign its new slate of iPhones, Apple is preparing to drop more new products this month, focused on smart home products that leverage the improved Siri AI assistant. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman the centerpiece of this rollout will be a smart home hub, which will be flanked by a host of accessories thanks to a partnership with LG. A refreshed Apple TV is reportedly inbound as well.

The smart home hub, dubbed HomeView, will be available in two designs. One is meant to be placed on a countertop; it's got a display attached to a base with built-in speakers The other is just a display and is meant to be wall mounted. They'll be powered by an A18 chip, but will offer limited functionality because users won’t have access to an app store like they do on other Apple devices.

iPad
iPad. Image: Apple.

While the lack of an app store might sound disappointing, it’s part of the company’s vision for HomeView serving only as an easy to use control center for smart devices, that won't be bogged down by extraneous features. To ensure that there are devices that leverage all HomeView has to offer Apple is also teaming up with LG for a slew of new products.

These include a smart thermostat, doorbell, door locks, security cameras and a floodlight. Apple will oversee the software and experience while LG handles the manufacturing, which could mean more affordable pricing that Apple is typically known for. These devices will be part of the “Apple Home Collection” that's designed to provide a “starter kit” for those building out a smart home.

The Apple TV is also getting a refresh as part of this new smart home push. It will now be powered by an A19 chip to take advantage of the newly improved Siri and comes with built-in microphones so users can call on the digital assistant whether or not a remote is nearby. Additionally, the included remote will come with its own speakers so that you can find it when it goes missing.

All of these devices will be officially unveiled on October 13, when Apple holds its Welcome Home event.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:APPL), apple-tv, smart-home, homeview
Alan Velasco

Alan Velasco

When Alan isn’t watching his favorite streamers on Twitch he’s writing about tech, gaming and cybersecurity.
 
Opinions and content posted by HotHardware contributors are their own.
 
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