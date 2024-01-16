Score 4 Apple AirTags For $20 Off Plus Sweet Deals On AirPods, Beats Fit Buds And More

CATEGORIES
Tuesday, January 16, 2024
With the new year in full swing, it might be a good idea to keep some of those coveted gifts from Christmas safe with a set of Apple AirTags. Oh, and don’t forget to take advantage of some great deals on wireless earbuds that will tickle anyone’s sweet spot (don't worry, we won't judge you based on your playlists).

Apple Airtag

Keeping track of one’s belongings can be a daunting task. Whether it be keys, luggage, or a handbag, Apple’s AirTags have become a go to device for many to track down missing personal property. Having four of these handy tracking devices can give the owner the reassurance that their most precious property can be easily located.

For those with an iPhone or iPad, setup is made simple with one-tap that instantly connects an AirTag to the smartphone or tablet. Keeping track of the tagged property , or loved one, can be done easily through the Find My app, along with being able to play a sound via the built-in speaker in the tracking device. Also available on select iPhone models, Precision Finding with Ultra Wideband technology can lead the owner right to the item with AirTag.

apple airtags image

If an item happens to get outside of the Find My Network, the AirTag can be placed in Lost Mode and will automatically detect when back inside the network. Making things even safer is that all communication with the Find My Network is anonymous and encrypted for privacy. A person’s location data and history are never stored on an AirTag.

Apple AirTags (4-pack) are currently on sale for 14% off for $84.99.

Need an easy way to carry an AirTag, or a spare battery? Then check out these other deals:

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Generation

Apple AirPods Pro wireless earbuds are a great accessory for any iPhone, iPad, or Mac device (and of course they work with Android too). The Pro model comes with four pairs of silicone tips that allow for a more secure fit than the base AirPods, and will help to seal out noise. Both the AirPods Pro and their charging case are dust, sweat, and water resistant, so the owner can feel safe using them in nearly any environment.

Apple says that the AirPods Pro deliver 2 times more Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) for less noise when the user needs to focus. Transparency mode allows the user to allow the sounds of the world in, while Adaptive Audio blends ANC and Transparency mode for those that require both features.

apple airpods pro image

In terms of audio, the AirPods Pro wireless earbuds deliver an immersive sound experience with personalized spatial audio. This option will adapt the sound to the user’s unique ear shape along with dynamic head tracking to deliver what Apple says is an immersive listening experience that places sound all around.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Gen) are currently on sale for 24% off for $189.

Also on sale are the Apple AirPods (2nd Gen) are currently on sale for 23% off for $99.

Beats Fit Pro Wireless Earbuds

For those that enjoy a bit more bass, the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are an excellent option. With a secure-fit wingtip design, these earbuds are made to stay securely in the ear while on the move. Automatic Switching between connected devices, and Audio Sharing are made possible via the Apple H1 chip.

The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are both sweat and water resistant with an IPX4-rating. Users can enjoy up to 6 hours of listening time, with an estimated 24 hours combined with the pocket-sized charging case.

beats fit pro

The earbuds come with three distinct listening modes, which are Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, and Adaptive EQ. Spatial Audio is also available for a more immersive sound experience. If none of the preset equalizer settings fit the bill, users can also opt to adjust the acoustic platform with custom settings.

Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are currently on sale for 20% off for 159.95.

Don’t miss out on these other two great deals on wireless earbuds:
