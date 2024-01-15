CATEGORIES
home News

Apple iPhone 16 For 2024: RAM Upgrade, Faster Wi-Fi And More Rumored Specs

by Aaron LeongMonday, January 15, 2024, 09:46 AM EDT
hero iPhone 15 Pro Lineup Feature
Apple's next WWC (Worldwide Developer Conference) is quite a ways off, but steam is starting to build for the upcoming iPhone 16, including what it looks like and what it might mean for consumers from a hardware and features standpoint. Notably, a new leak is claiming that the features disparity between Pro and non-Pro iPhones may narrow with the iPhone 16 with RAM and modem upgrades.

According to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst from Haitong International Securities, when it comes to the iPhone 16, there might be less iPhone Pro envy for standard iPhone and Plus owners. In an investor note seen by 9to5Mac, Pu shares some details on specs, modem, cameras, etc.

In terms of RAM, Pu claims that the entire iPhone 16 lineup will have at least 8GB—that's a 2GB bump from the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. Presently the iPhone 15 Pro models have 8GB as well. 2024 will see the introduction of the new A18 chipset based built on a more efficient 3-nanometer platform, of which all iPhone 16 models will inherit, Pu says. The only difference is that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will get the A18 Pro chip. We can't wait to see what the performance gain this Pro chipset brings to the table.

iphone 15 pro gray

Pu adds that all iPhone 16 phones will have Wi-Fi 6E capability. When connected to a compatible router, this wireless protocol offers over 5 Gbps speeds (Wi-Fi 5 musters 1 Gbps), lower latency, and improved overall network performance. The Pro models could support Wi-Fi 7, made possible by the use of the slightly more capable Qualcomm X75 modem (versus the X70 for iPhone 16 and Plus).

Besides slightly better networking power, Cupertino plans to give the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max an upgraded ultra-wide camera. According to an earlier report by another analyst, Kuo Ming-Chi, the sensor will get a significant rise from 12MP to 48MP. This upgrade could be to facilitate recording spatial video content, such as for Apple's Vision Pro glasses.
Tags:  Apple, (NASDAQ:AAPL), iphone 15, iphone 16
Hot Hardware CES 2024 Coverage Brought To You By Lenovo
TOP CONVERSATIONS
Your Next PC Platform?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2024 David Altavilla and Hot Hardware, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment