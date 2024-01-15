Apple iPhone 16 For 2024: RAM Upgrade, Faster Wi-Fi And More Rumored Specs
Apple's next WWC (Worldwide Developer Conference) is quite a ways off, but steam is starting to build for the upcoming iPhone 16, including what it looks like and what it might mean for consumers from a hardware and features standpoint. Notably, a new leak is claiming that the features disparity between Pro and non-Pro iPhones may narrow with the iPhone 16 with RAM and modem upgrades.
According to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst from Haitong International Securities, when it comes to the iPhone 16, there might be less iPhone Pro envy for standard iPhone and Plus owners. In an investor note seen by 9to5Mac, Pu shares some details on specs, modem, cameras, etc.
In terms of RAM, Pu claims that the entire iPhone 16 lineup will have at least 8GB—that's a 2GB bump from the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus. Presently the iPhone 15 Pro models have 8GB as well. 2024 will see the introduction of the new A18 chipset based built on a more efficient 3-nanometer platform, of which all iPhone 16 models will inherit, Pu says. The only difference is that the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will get the A18 Pro chip. We can't wait to see what the performance gain this Pro chipset brings to the table.
Pu adds that all iPhone 16 phones will have Wi-Fi 6E capability. When connected to a compatible router, this wireless protocol offers over 5 Gbps speeds (Wi-Fi 5 musters 1 Gbps), lower latency, and improved overall network performance. The Pro models could support Wi-Fi 7, made possible by the use of the slightly more capable Qualcomm X75 modem (versus the X70 for iPhone 16 and Plus).
Besides slightly better networking power, Cupertino plans to give the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max an upgraded ultra-wide camera. According to an earlier report by another analyst, Kuo Ming-Chi, the sensor will get a significant rise from 12MP to 48MP. This upgrade could be to facilitate recording spatial video content, such as for Apple's Vision Pro glasses.