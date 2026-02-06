CATEGORIES
Apple AirTag 2 Spills Its Guts In Teardown Videos And It's Already On Sale Too

by Paul LillyFriday, February 06, 2026, 10:57 AM EDT
Inside of an Apple AirTag 2.
Apple's second-generation AirTag tracker has gone under the knife in multiple teardown videos, giving us a clear view of the redesigned internal structure compared to the first-generation tracker. In case you missed the launch announcement, Apple announced several key changes, including an expanded Bluetooth range, a louder built-in speaker, and an upgraded Ultra Wideband chip for more precise location tracking.

"Using haptic, visual, and audio feedback, Precision Finding guides users to their lost items from up to 50 percent farther away than the previous generation.1 And an upgraded Bluetooth chip expands the range at which items can be located. For the first time, users can use Precision Finding on Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, to find their AirTag, bringing a powerful experience to the wrist," Apple explains.


The shorter of the two teardown videos is by iFixIt (shown above), which notes that the dimensions are identical to the first-generation tracker, and that includes the locking mechanism of the lid. That means popping off the top to swap out the standard CR2032 coin cell battery is the same easy process as before, so kudos to Apple in that regard.

Getting at the actual guts of the AirTag is a trickier affair, though. In the video, the narrator notes that he broke two of the three clips holding the middle plastic shell in place. That may actually be a feature, not bug, as he also notes that Apple is rumored to have gone with a tamper proof design.

The good news is, you shouldn't ever need to disassemble your AirTag 2 tracker, at least not beyond the battery. If you're curious what the guts look like, just watch the teardown videos rather than risk ruining your own tracker. Speaking of which, here's the other, longer teardown video...


YouTuber Joseph Taylor also found it tricky to remove the middle plastic portion. He's a bit more destructive in his approach to the teardown analysis, though he doesn't mention if any of the clips inadvertently broke during the process. Either way, most users won't have cause to dig that deep into these trackers.

In any event, the teardown videos give an interesting look at the internal structure of the AirTag 2. Also interesting is the fact that the newest model is already on sale, provided you're willing to splurge on a 4-pack. And of course the first-generation model is deeply discounted as retailers look to clear out old inventories. Here is current pricing on Amazon...
Even with the discount on the newest generation 4-pack, the first-generation is still the better buy, as it's priced $35 less. It works out to $16 per tracker, versus $24.75 per tracker on the newer model.

Top Image Source: iFixIt
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
