CATEGORIES
home News

Apple's 2nd Gen AirTag Launches With Major Tracking Upgrades, Are They Worth It?

by Paul LillyTuesday, January 27, 2026, 09:13 AM EDT
Closeup of an Apple AirTag tracker.
Nearly five years after introducing its first AirTag tracker, Apple is rolling out its second-generation iteration with key upgrades, including an expanded Bluetooth range and a louder built-in speaker. The core functionality remains the same and Apple is maintaining the same price points for its single pack and four-packs, though deals on the first-generation tracker muddy the value proposition.

The newest AirTag model, unofficially referred to as AirTag 2, features Apple's second-generation Ultra Wideband chip. It's the same chip Apple injected into its mobile devices, including the iPhone 17 series, iPhone Air (see our review), Apple Watch Ultra 3, and Apple Watch Series 11.

"Using haptic, visual, and audio feedback, Precision Finding guides users to their lost items from up to 50 percent farther away than the previous generation.1 And an upgraded Bluetooth chip expands the range at which items can be located. For the first time, users can use Precision Finding on Apple Watch Series 9 or later, or Apple Watch Ultra 2 or later, to find their AirTag, bringing a powerful experience to the wrist," Apple explains.

Apple says it reworked the internal design for a 50% louder AirTag, which the company claims enables users to hear it from twice as far as the first-generation tracker. In theory, AirTag trackers should be easier to find with the combination of a louder chime and enhanced Precision Finding capabilities. In practice, it partially depends on your situation. For example, Precision Finding isn't brand new to the AirTag, but was previously exclusive to iPhone, whereas now it works on Apple Watch Series 9 and later and Apple Watch Ultra 2 and later devices.

Apple AirTag trackers.

AirTag continues to integrate with Apple's Find My Network to help track down lost items. It also integrates with Apple's Share Item Location feature in iOS, which allows users to temporarily share location data with third parties. The example Apple uses is that of an airline in aid of tracking down lost luggage equipped with an AirTag. Once retrieved, the user  can disable the function. It also expires automatically after seven days.

The same privacy features that were added to the original AirTag have been carried over to the second-generation iteration.

"AirTag is designed to discourage unwanted tracking. If someone else’s AirTag finds its way into your stuff, your iPhone or Android phone will notice it’s traveling with you and send you an alert. If you still havenʼt found it after a while, the AirTag will start playing a sound letting you know it’s there," Apple explains.

"Of course, if you happen to be with a friend who has an AirTag, or on a train with a whole bunch of people with AirTag, don’t worry. These alerts only get triggered when an AirTag is separated from its owner," Apple adds.

The latest AirTag iteration uses the same user-replaceable CR2032 lithium coin battery as the previous model (the same as found in a typical PC motherboard), with Apple claiming you can get "more than a year" of battery life. It also features the same overall design, and while ever-so-slightly heavier, there's nothing to indicate that it won't fit in existing accessories that are compatible with the AirTag.

Apple's second-generation AirTag is available now direct from Apple online, followed by broader availability at Apple retail stores and from authorized resellers later this week. Pricing is set at $29 for a one-pack and $99 for a four-pack.

Meanwhile, Apple's first-generation AirTag is on sale...
The four-pack is an especially enticing offer, as it breaks down to $17.50 each. While the longer Bluetooth range and louder chime are nice updates, if you're looking at buying more than one AirTag tracker, this is a deal worth considering.
Tags:  Apple, Tracking, (NASDAQ:AAPL), airtag, airtag 2
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
TOP STORIES
Which New GPU Is For You?
More Results
KEEP INFORMED

Stay updated with the latest news and updates. Subscribe to our newsletter!

Subscribe Now
SITE

Home

Reviews

News

Blogs

Full Site

Sitemap

CATEGORIES

PC Components

Systems

Mobile

IT Infrastructure

Leisure

Videos

COMPANY

About

Advertise

News Tips

Contact

Privacy And Terms

HotTech

MORE

Accessibility

Shop

STAY CONNECTED

Twitter

Facebook

YouTube

RSS

As an Amazon and Howl Technologies Associate, HotHardware earns a commission from qualifying purchases made on this site. This site is intended for informational and entertainment purposes only. The contents are the views and opinion of the author and/or his associates. All products and trademarks are the property of their respective owners. Reproduction in whole or in part, in any form or medium, without express written permission of Hot Hardware, Inc. is prohibited. All content and graphical elements are Copyright © 1999 - 2026 Hot Hardware Inc, Inc.
All rights reserved. Privacy and Terms - Accessibility Commitment