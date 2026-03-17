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Apple AirPods Max 2 Launch With Stronger ANC And More H2 Powered Upgrades

by Paul LillyTuesday, March 17, 2026, 09:42 AM EDT
Apple AirPods Max 2 headphones in different colors.
Your AirPods Max headphones are now officially obsolete and you might as well throw them in the garbage. We're just kidding, of course! Don't do that; they're still capable, though they have been replaced by Apple's new flagship headphones, the AirPods Max 2 powered by the same H2 chip as found in its flagship AirPods Pro 3 earbuds introduced last September.

That H2 chip paves the way for Apple to claim up to 1.5x better active noise cancellation (ANC) compared to the original AirPods Max. It also enables a bunch of technologies to find their way to the AirPods Max 2, including Adaptive Audio, Conversation Awareness, Voice Isolation, and Live Translation, all of which are firsts for Apple's premium headset.

Beyond the improved ANC, Apple says the AirPods Max 2 also work better in the Transparency listening mode, which lets outside noise in so you can hear your surroundings.

Apple AirPods Max 2 renders in the Midnight colorway.

"With a new digital signal processing algorithm optimized for H2 and the microphone array on AirPods Max, Transparency sounds even more natural so users can stay aware of their environment and those around them," Apple says.

According to Apple, the AirPods Max 2 deliver cleaner audio without altering the sound signature of the headset, achieved by way of a new high dynamic range amplifier. And when wired up with a USB-C cable, the AirPods Max 2 support 24-bit / 48 kHz lossless audio.

"Using the USB-C cable, AirPods Max are the only headphones that let musicians both create and mix in Personalized Spatial Audio with head tracking. Reduced wireless audio latency also makes gaming even better. For those using AirPods Max 2 and playing in Game Mode, iOS, macOS, and iPadOS games feel even more responsive and immersive," Apple says.

Battery life is the same as the original AirPods Max, with Apple claiming up to 20 hours of listening time with ANC turned on. Meanwhile, the array of sensors (optical, position, case-detect, and accelerometer) remain the same, as does the inclusion of no less than nine microphones. The dimensions and weight are the same too, so the AirPods Max 2 should feel the same as the AirPods Max.

Side renders of Apple's AirPods Max 2 in different colors.

Apple is taking preorders of the AirPods Max 2 in Blue, Purple, Midnight, Starlight, and Orange colorways. Pricing is set at $549.

If you already own a first-gen AirPods Max headset, you'll have to weigh whether the better ANC and other upgrades are worthwhile enough to splurge on the AirPods Max 2, versus waiting another generation (though over five years elapsed between the release of the AirPods Max and AirPods Max 2). Part of that decision may depend on what you can get for your existing headset in the resell market.

Alternatively, there are other high-end options that won't dent your wallet or purse quite as hard. Some are on sale. They include...
Tags:  Apple, headphones, Audio, (NASDAQ:AAPL), airpods max 2
Paul Lilly

Paul Lilly

Paul is a seasoned geek who cut this teeth on the Commodore 64. When he's not geeking out to tech, he's out riding his Harley and collecting stray cats.
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