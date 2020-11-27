CATEGORIES
by Paul LillyFriday, November 27, 2020, 10:16 AM EDT

Apple AirPods Deals Are Thumping For Black Friday At Over 30 Percent Off

Now that you are stuffed with turkey and all the fixings, it is time to pivot into shedding whatever extra padding you might have accumulated over Thanksgiving (or maybe that's just me). A great place to start is with a good set of earbuds. To that end, I can personally recommend Apple's AirPods Pro, which are both excellent and deeply discounted right now.

You can score the AirPods Pro for $169.99 at Amazon, which amounts to a sizeable $79.01 discount (32 percent) over the list price. This Black Friday bargain beats the previous low price, when these earbuds were marked down to $194 earlier this month. At $169.99, this is lowest price they have ever been, and are worth every penny.

The big upgrade to the AirPods Pro is active noise cancelling technology, a feature that is not present on the previous generation set. It works exceptionally well. So well, in fact, that I have to be careful about enabling it when walking alongside busy roads (when the sidewalk vanishes, as it tends to do where I live in Tennessee).

For comfort, the AirPods Pro come with three ear tip sizes (large, medium, and small). And for convenience, you can share audio with two sets of these, so and a partner can be synced to the same playlist when out on a run, jog, walk, or whatever.

Save 31 Percent On Apple's AirPods With Wired Charging Case


If you have no interest in active noise cancellation, the regular (read: non-Pro) AirPods with Charging Case are down to $109.99 on Amazon (save $49.01). You still get some noise reduction from having these snug and tightly sealed in your ear, but it is a passive solution.

The regular AirPods use plastic tips (one size fits all) instead of silicone ones, they are shorter, lack IPX4 water resistance (they are sweat resistant, too) and an Adaptive EQ, and do not hit the same level of audio quality as the Pro earbuds. Additionally, the case is not wireless, if that matters at all to you.

So, there are some trade offs. Nevertheless, these are still quality earbuds, and are much more affordable. They are a very good option if you don't want to spend $60 more (and sometimes $100 more) on the Pro set.



