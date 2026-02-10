Apple AirPods Pro 4 May Get IR Cameras To See And Track Gestures Like VR

Apple is once again (reportedly) preparing to equip the upcoming AirPods Pro 4 with infrared cameras designed to let the earbuds "see" the world around you. Most likely, and assuming if this rumor holds out, this could enable hand gestures and enhanced spatial audio capabilities with VR integration being a possibility.

Next AirPods Pro can see around you. At same price avail. — Kosutami (@Kosutami_Ito) February 8, 2026

One of the most exciting prospects of the sensors is Vision Pro-style hand gestures for audio control. Rather than fumbling with the stems, using voice commands, or attempting head gestures in public (you're not THAT person, are you?), users could potentially control media and phone calls with a simple hand gesture in the air (which still makes you look like a madman on the train). Nonetheless, the tech is cool: these sensors detect environmental image changes and then the software translates that pinch or wave into a digital command.









There is, however, currently some debate among insiders regarding how these earbuds will fit into the product lineup. Some reports suggest they will be branded as AirPods Pro 4, whereas others indicate Apple may introduce them as a new, ultra-premium tier sitting above the standard AirPods Pro. This dual-tier strategy would mirror the rollout of the AirPods 4 , which offered two different models at varying price points (one with active noise cancellation and one without). In terms of pricing, some believe that Apple aims to maintain the $249 starting price, though a jump to $299 for a high-end variant remains a strong likelihood.





The next-gen AirPods Pro 4 is expected to land later this year with the H3 chipset in tow. The current Pro 3's health tracking capabilities might return, although keeping the same price point could mean those sensors get bumped in favor of the IR ones.